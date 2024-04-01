Lance Jenkins selected as Tennessee’s new Command Chief Warrant Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, announced that Chief Warrant Officer 4 Lance Jenkins, a Mount Juliet native, is selected as the Tennessee National Guard’s seventh Command Chief Warrant Officer.

On April 1, Jenkins will assume responsibility from Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Ward, who served in the position since 2021 and completed his three-year assignment.

“Ward has been a great advisor and member of the Tennessee Military Department’s command team,” said Ross. “I wish him the best in his next assignment. I also look forward to working with Chief Jenkins who embodies the standards of excellence and commitment to our organization's mission. I am confident that he will masterfully serve our state.”

Army Warrant Officers make up the technical foundation of the U.S. Army and the Command Chief Warrant Officer provides senior level counsel to Tennessee’s Adjutant General and Assistant Adjutant General-Army on the supervision and training of Tennessee’s Warrant Officers.

Jenkins started his military career nearly 35 years ago when he enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard in 1989 as an M-60 tank crewman in Gallatin’s B Company, 3-109th Armor Battalion. For the next 16 years, he served in various positions and units throughout the state to include Ashland City’s D Company, 3-109th Armored Battalion. In 1995, Jenkins transitioned from a tank crewman to the maintenance field and served in Tullahoma’s 771st Maintenance Company and Centerville’s 779th Maintenance Company. While serving in Centerville, he was selected and commissioned as a supply systems Warrant Officer and in 2005 he deployed to Ramadi, Iraq, as the unit’s supply systems technician. After returning from Iraq, he was assigned as Tennessee’s Warrant Officer Strength Manager, responsible for the recruitment and retention of all warrant officers in the state. Next, he served as the deputy manager for Tennessee’s active-duty Guardsmen and then the state’s enlisted personnel manager. His most recent position was as the deputy director for Tennessee’s family programs.

Jenkins has also served and supported Tennessee ‘s Warrant Officers by currently serving as the Warrant Officer Middle Representative on the National Guard Association of Tennessee’s Executive Council and previously served on the board of directors as the warrant officer representative to the National Guard Association of the United States. He is a member of the United States Warrant Officer Association, the treasurer for the Volunteer Chapter of the United States Army Warrant Officer Association, and is a member of many other professional organizations.

Lance resides in Gallatin with his wife, Heidi.