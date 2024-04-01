San Diego Based Private Equity Firm Verde Equity Partners Acquires Green-Tech Landscare

Green-Tech Landcare acquired by Verde Equity Partners

Green-Tech joins Verde's rapidly expanding family of commercial landscape companies.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verde Equity Partners, a San Diego-based private equity firm, announced today its acquisition of Green-Tech Landcare, a longstanding provider of high quality commercial landscaping services in Southern California.

The acquisition of Green-Tech Landcare marks the third transaction in a planned vertical roll-up strategy focused on commercial landscaping companies. Verde continues to consolidate owner-operated businesses with strong reputations, deep roots in the community, and exceptional teams.

"We are excited to be working with the Green-Tech team!," stated Tom Heaviland, Verde's Operating Partner and CEO. "Green-Tech's premier customer relationships, longevity in the community and strong brand make it a natural fit for our family of companies and we continue to growth quickly.".

Green-Tech Landcare founder Tom Bjorstrom will continue to support the company as it is integrated into Verde's operating portfolio of companies. "Having known both the investment managers and operating partner for a number of years, I am excited that we were able to find an opportunity to work together. I know the team will be a great custodian of what the Green-Tech team has built over the last decade.", said Bjorstrom.

Verde Equity Partners continues to actively pursue investment opportunities with the support of its investors while continuing its planned acquisitions of additional commercial landscaping companies located in and around the Southwest states with at least two more planned acquisitions slated for Q2 2024.

For more information about Verde Equity Partners, please visit www.verdecompanies.com.

Barnes & Thornburg represented Verde Equity Partners in connection with the formation of the investment manager and the acquisition of Green-Tech Landcare.

The Barnes & Thornburg M&A team included Anthony Arnold, Victoria Rockefeller, and Lili Skrumbis; the fund formation team included Kerry Potter McCormick, Ogochukwu Chukwuma, Paige McHugh, and Travis Ortiz; the tax team included Michele Alexander and Albert Farr; and the employee benefits and executive compensation team included Mina Amir-Mokri.

About Verde Equity Partners:

Verde Equity Partners is a minority and US military veteran owned private equity firm specializing in control buyouts of great commercial landscaping companies across the Western U.S.

Media Contact:

Alan Baca | Head of Investor Relations | Verde Equity Partners | IR@verdecompanies.com | +1.619.492.0101