Blue Fusion Welcomes Trevor Hough, Retired Army Officer and Former White House Official, to Its Advisory Board
Together, we will continue to bridge the gap between technology and operational decision-making, enhancing the capabilities of our national security organizations and allies.”FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Fusion Technologies, a leader in advanced data analytics and intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Trevor Hough to its Advisory Board. Hough, a retired senior Army Intelligence officer and former national security policy executive, brings a wealth of experience in defense, intelligence tech evaluation, and operational expertise to the team.
— Trevor Hough, Board of Advisors Member
Trevor Hough's distinguished career spans nearly three decades of service in the U.S. Army, culminating in his retirement as a Colonel in 2022. Upon joining Blue Fusion Technologies, Hough stated, "I am thrilled to join Blue Fusion Technologies at this pivotal moment in their journey. The opportunity to contribute to a company at the forefront of innovation in data analytics and intelligence solutions is genuinely exciting. Together, we will continue to bridge the gap between technology and operational decision-making, enhancing the capabilities of our national security organizations and allies."
Rick Sterrett, CEO of Blue Fusion Technologies, commented, "Trevor's addition to our board marks a significant milestone for our company. His unparalleled experience in national security and intelligence, combined with a deep understanding of technological implementation, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. We are honored to have Trevor on our team and look forward to his contributions to our strategic vision and mission."
For more information about Blue Fusion Technologies and our innovative solutions, please visit www.bluefusion.com.
About Blue Fusion Technologies:
Blue Fusion Technologies revolutionizes the field of data analysis with its cutting-edge, patented technology. Specializing in providing advanced analytics and intelligence solutions, Blue Fusion empowers law enforcement and intelligence agencies with the tools to make informed, data-driven decisions. Blue Fusion is committed to innovation and enhancing the operational capabilities of its clients worldwide.
Don Fried
Blue Fusion
don.fried@bluefusion.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn