E-Commerce Wave will kick off in Miami to expand the toolkits of digital entrepreneurs through workshops and keynotes
April 12 at the Climate and Innovation HubMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI 2024 is poised to set South Florida abuzz with its one-day summit scheduled for April 12, 2024. The event, hosted at The Climate and Innovation Hub, is primed to provide a comprehensive platform for e-commerce professionals to engage in educational workshops, networking opportunities, and industry insights.
Organized by Sobefy Agency, and with the support of the Idea Center of Miami-Dade College, E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI 2024 represents a significant opportunity for individuals seeking to deepen their understanding of e-commerce dynamics and strategies. Some of the companies and institutions that are part of the event include: Amazon, Pantastic, Refersion, Postscript, Shop2App, Loop subscriptions, ED-Digital, 58 Clicks, among others.
"At E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI, our focus is on delivering substantive educational content and fostering meaningful connections within the e-commerce ecosystem," states Oscar Diaz, organizer and founder of Sobefy. "This summit is designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace."
The cornerstone of the event lies in its robust agenda of workshops and keynote addresses, meticulously curated to address pertinent challenges and opportunities in the e-commerce landscape. From delving into the intricacies of platforms like Shopify and Amazon to exploring the transformative potential of AI and personalized marketing, attendees can expect a wealth of actionable insights from seasoned industry veterans.
Key highlights of the educational program include:
KEYNOTES:
- Driving Engagement and Sales with Personalized Email Journeys: Case Studies and Best Practices
- The Mobile App Advantage: Why Brands Should Invest in Mobile Presence
- Subscription Growth Strategies for eCommerce Brands
- Bridging Your Amazon and DTC Strategy Through Buy with Prime
- Affiliate Marketing Blueprint: Crafting Profitable Strategies for Growth
WORKSHOPS:
- Best PR Practices for E-commerce Brands
- Human Made: Crafting Authentic Brands in the Age of AI
- Revolutionize E-commerce: Mastering UX and UI Workshop
- Ecommerce Funnels: How to Create a Proper Sales Journey
- Plan and Win: A Comprehensive Framework for Shopify Merchants to Master Key Sale Events
- Beyond the Sale: Innovative Email Tactics for Amplifying Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty
Complementing the educational sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge innovations in e-commerce technology. The summit will conclude with an after-party featuring live music and culinary delights curated by renowned chefs Carmen Ibarra and Javier Cussato.
For a comprehensive list of speakers and to register for E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI 2024, please visit ecommercewavemiami.com.
About E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI:
E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI is a premier summit dedicated to providing e-commerce professionals with the knowledge, tools, and networking opportunities necessary to thrive in today's competitive landscape. By offering substantive educational content and fostering industry connections, the event serves as a catalyst for growth and innovation within the e-commerce ecosystem.
SAVE THE DATE
APRIL 12, 2024
THE CLIMATE AND INNOVATION HUB 224 NE 59th St, Miami, FL 33137
FROM 9:00AM UNTIL 8:00PM
TICKETS: HERE
