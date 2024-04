E-Commerce Wave will kick off in Miami to expand the toolkits of digital entrepreneurs through workshops and keynotes

E-commerce Wave will take place at The Climate and Innovation Hub, Miami on April 12

April 12 at the Climate and Innovation Hub

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI 2024 is poised to set South Florida abuzz with its one-day summit scheduled for April 12, 2024. The event, hosted at The Climate and Innovation Hub, is primed to provide a comprehensive platform for e-commerce professionals to engage in educational workshops, networking opportunities, and industry insights.Organized by Sobefy Agency, and with the support of the Idea Center of Miami-Dade College, E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI 2024 represents a significant opportunity for individuals seeking to deepen their understanding of e-commerce dynamics and strategies. Some of the companies and institutions that are part of the event include: Amazon, Pantastic, Refersion, Postscript, Shop2App, Loop subscriptions, ED-Digital, 58 Clicks, among others."At E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI, our focus is on delivering substantive educational content and fostering meaningful connections within the e-commerce ecosystem," states Oscar Diaz, organizer and founder of Sobefy. "This summit is designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace."The cornerstone of the event lies in its robust agenda of workshops and keynote addresses, meticulously curated to address pertinent challenges and opportunities in the e-commerce landscape. From delving into the intricacies of platforms like Shopify and Amazon to exploring the transformative potential of AI and personalized marketing, attendees can expect a wealth of actionable insights from seasoned industry veterans.Key highlights of the educational program include:KEYNOTES:- Driving Engagement and Sales with Personalized Email Journeys: Case Studies and Best Practices- The Mobile App Advantage: Why Brands Should Invest in Mobile Presence- Subscription Growth Strategies for eCommerce Brands- Bridging Your Amazon and DTC Strategy Through Buy with Prime- Affiliate Marketing Blueprint: Crafting Profitable Strategies for GrowthWORKSHOPS:- Best PR Practices for E-commerce Brands- Human Made: Crafting Authentic Brands in the Age of AI- Revolutionize E-commerce: Mastering UX and UI Workshop- Ecommerce Funnels: How to Create a Proper Sales Journey- Plan and Win: A Comprehensive Framework for Shopify Merchants to Master Key Sale Events- Beyond the Sale: Innovative Email Tactics for Amplifying Customer Satisfaction and LoyaltyComplementing the educational sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge innovations in e-commerce technology. The summit will conclude with an after-party featuring live music and culinary delights curated by renowned chefs Carmen Ibarra and Javier Cussato.For a comprehensive list of speakers and to register for E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI 2024, please visit ecommercewavemiami.com About E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI:E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI is a premier summit dedicated to providing e-commerce professionals with the knowledge, tools, and networking opportunities necessary to thrive in today's competitive landscape. By offering substantive educational content and fostering industry connections, the event serves as a catalyst for growth and innovation within the e-commerce ecosystem.SAVE THE DATEAPRIL 12, 2024THE CLIMATE AND INNOVATION HUB 224 NE 59th St, Miami, FL 33137FROM 9:00AM UNTIL 8:00PMTICKETS: HERE