DoHS Recognizes April as Family Strengthening and Child Abuse Prevention Month





The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Social Services (BSS) joins organizations and advocates from across the nation in recognizing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month to highlight the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.

“Nothing is more important than our children – their safety and their future,” said Jeff Pack, DoHS Bureau for Social Services Commissioner. “This month isn’t just about talk; it’s about rolling up our sleeves and continuing our hard work. Let’s act, not just for today, but for the safer, brighter tomorrows every child deserves.”

To show support for children and families and to help build momentum for Family Strengthening and Child Abuse Prevention Month, West Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Wear Blue Day” on Friday, April 5, 2024. The color blue and silver and blue pinwheels are the recognized symbols for child abuse prevention.

BSS’s Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect Hotline is available 24/7, 365 days a year, to address calls concerning suspected abuse or neglect of children and vulnerable adults. Dial 1-800-352-6513 to report.

To view and apply for careers in the child welfare field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities---Social-Services-and-Health-Facilities.aspx.​