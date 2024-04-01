Lyme Disease Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

The Lyme Disease Market Size is anticipated to increase with a notable CAGR during the forecast period, 2023–2032.

Some of the key facts of the Lyme Disease Market Report:

The Lyme Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall incident population of Lyme disease was highest in the United States in 2022.

Key Lyme Disease Companies: Pfizer, ModernaTX, Inc., Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valneva, Cortene, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Life, Abzyme Therapeutics, and others

Key Lyme Disease Therapies: VLA15, mRNA-1975, TP-05, mRNA-1982, and others

The Lyme Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Lyme Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Lyme Disease market dynamics.

Lyme Disease Overview

Lyme disease, also known as Lyme borreliosis, is an infectious disease caused primarily by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, with occasional cases attributed to Borrelia mayonii. The transmission to humans occurs through the bite of black-legged ticks that are infected. Common Lyme disease symptoms encompass fever, headache, fatigue, and a distinctive skin rash referred to as erythema migrans. When left untreated, the infection can extend to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. The primary and frequently observed indication of Lyme disease is the erythema migrans rash, appearing at the tick bite site as a spreading, reddish skin lesion. Lyme disease diagnosis involves considering reports of tick bites or residency in areas where the disease is prevalent. Testing is most accurate a few weeks after the initial infection when antibodies become detectable; conducting tests during the early localized infection phase is not advisable.

Lyme Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Lyme Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Lyme Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Lyme Disease

Age-specific Incident Cases of Lyme Disease

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Lyme Disease

Treatable Cases of Lyme Disease

Lyme Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Lyme Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Lyme Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Lyme Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Lyme Disease Therapies and Key Companies

VLA15: Pfizer

mRNA-1975: ModernaTX, Inc.

TP-05: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

mRNA-1982: ModernaTX, Inc.

Lyme Disease Treatment Market

The management of Lyme disease varies depending on the specific clinical stage. Antibiotic treatment must be tailored to address the unique pathophysiology of each stage, corresponding with the clinical manifestations observed. Recent guidelines and recommendations emphasize this approach, aiming to aid in the selection of the most appropriate antibiotics for each clinical scenario.

Antimicrobial therapy is often successful in treating Lyme disease, particularly when initiated promptly after the detection of an erythema migrans lesion. However, as the disease progresses, treatment duration may need to be extended, and its efficacy could diminish. For patients in the early or early disseminated phases without neurological involvement, current recommendations suggest administering doxycycline or amoxicillin for a period of 14 to 21 days.

While early-stage Lyme disease can be effectively managed with doxycycline or amoxicillin, late-stage cases accompanied by arthritis and neurological symptoms may not respond well to antibiotic therapy. Wu et al. found that stationary phase Borrelia burgdorferi (Bb) surprisingly shows susceptibility to cell wall synthesis inhibitors, with vancomycin demonstrating particular potency in virtually eliminating persisters in laboratory settings. Recently, Feng et al. identified FDA-approved drug candidates that exhibit greater efficacy in eradicating dormant Bb persisters in vitro compared to conventional Lyme antibiotics. Their research highlighted that the drug combination of Daptomycin + Cefoperazone (or Cefuroxime) + Doxycycline proved most effective in eradicating Bb in vitro and, more recently, in a mouse model for Bb persistence.

Lyme Disease Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Lyme disease are expected to change in the coming years. The increasing awareness about Lyme disease among both healthcare professionals and the general public serves as a significant driver. This heightened awareness has led to early diagnosis and treatment, propelling the demand for diagnostic tests and medications. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic technologies and the development of novel treatment options are fostering Lyme disease market growth.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Lyme disease, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Lyme disease market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the Lyme disease market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the Lyme disease market. One primary challenge is the complexity of diagnosing Lyme disease accurately, as its symptoms can mimic those of other illnesses. This diagnostic uncertainty can lead to delays in treatment and hinder market growth. Moreover, the geographical limitations of Lyme disease, prevalent mostly in certain regions, can restrict Lyme disease market expansion globally. The need for more effective vaccines and therapies also represents a hurdle, as the disease's causative agent, the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, exhibits considerable genetic diversity, making it challenging to create universal solutions.

Moreover, Lyme disease treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the Lyme disease market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Lyme disease market growth.

Scope of the Lyme Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Lyme Disease Companies: Pfizer, ModernaTX, Inc., Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valneva, Cortene, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Life, Abzyme Therapeutics, and others

Key Lyme Disease Therapies: VLA15, mRNA-1975, TP-05, mRNA-1982, and others

Lyme Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Lyme Disease current marketed and Lyme Disease emerging therapies

Lyme Disease Market Dynamics: Lyme Disease market drivers and Lyme Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Lyme Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Lyme Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Lyme Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Lyme Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Lyme Disease

4. Lyme Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Lyme Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Lyme Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Lyme Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Lyme Disease

9. Lyme Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Lyme Disease Unmet Needs

11. Lyme Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Lyme Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Lyme Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Lyme Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Lyme Disease Market Drivers

16. Lyme Disease Market Barriers

17. Lyme Disease Appendix

18. Lyme Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

