Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, Approvals by DelveInsight

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, asserts DelveInsight.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report:

The Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

TYRA-200, an FGFR2 inhibitor with an initial focus on patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma being developed by Tyra Biosciences. TYRA remains on track to submit an IND with the US FDA TYRA-200 in the second half of 2022.

In September 2021, Knight Therapeutics entered into Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Incyte for Tafasitamab and Pemigatinib in Latin America. Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will be responsible for the development, manufacture and supply to Knight of tafasitamab and pemigatinib, and Knight will be responsible for seeking the necessary regulatory approvals and distributing both medicines in Latin America.

In January 2022, US FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for KIN-3248 being developed by Kinnate Biopharma. KIN-3248 is a next-generation pan-FGFR inhibitor being developed for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

In February 2022, HUTCHMED initiated a Phase Ib/II Study of HMPL-453 in Combination with Chemotherapy or Toripalimab for Advanced Solid Tumors, including intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in China. HMPL-453 is also being evaluated as monotherapy in Phase II clinical trial in China.

Relay Therapeutics announced the initiation of Expansion Cohorts for First-In-Human Trial of RLY-4008, an FGFR2-altered intrahepatic cholangiocarcinomain January 2022.

In May 2021, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Closes USD 35 Million Series A Financing to Establish a Chinese Joint Venture. The joint venture will pursue the development of KIN-3248 for the Chinese market. KIN-3248 is a Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptors (FGFR) inhibitor candidate for the treatment of patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC).

The Investigational New Drug application for KIN-3248 was cleared by the US FDA on January 18, 2022, and Kinnate anticipates the initiation of a Phase I trial of KIN-3248 in the first half of 2022.

In 2022, Basilea will continue its activities in oncology in order to ensure project continuity and progression. For derazantinib, the company will focus on continuing the FIDES-01 study in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA).

In 2022, out of the total diagnosed incident cases of Cholangiocarcinoma ~11,500 cases were of Intrahepatic in the 7MM.

In 2022, the diagnosed incident cases of Cholangiocarcinoma in Japan were found to be ~16,700 among which total iCCA cases were ~8,900.

According to Sinn et al. (2021), the incidence rate of iCCA was found to be 1.6 and 2.8 per 100,000 in women and men, respectively.

As per the study of Saha et al. (2016), the median age at diagnosis was younger for iCCA for each 5-year period dating back to 1973. The percentage of patients diagnosed with iCCA within the indicated age range was shown as 10%, 17%, 25%, 28%, and 20% in iCCA for less than 50 years, 50–59 years, 60–69 years, 70–79 years, and 80 years and over, respectively.

Key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Companies: Incyte Corporation, Roche, Delcath Systems, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Loxo Oncology/Bayer, Qed Therapeutics, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Taiho Oncology, Redhill Biopharma, Glaxosmithkline, Merck/Glaxosmithkline, Eisai, Taiho

Pharmaceutical/Servier, Bayer, Sorrento Therapeutics/Yuhan Corporation, Hutchison Medipharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Astrazeneca, Eli Lilly, Servier Laboratories, Genoscience Pharma, Forma Therapeutics, Array Biopharmas, and others

Key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies: Derazantinib, VG161, SD 101, FT-2102, KIN-3248, RLY-4008, TYR-200, HMPL-453, Opaganib, XmAb®22841, STP705, Camrelizumab, Embrace™ Hydrogel Embolic System, CTX-009, and others

The Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market dynamics.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Overview

Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) is the second most prevalent cancer originating in the liver, accounting for approximately 10% of all cholangiocarcinomas. It arises from the bile ducts located within the liver parenchyma, specifically proximal to the secondary biliary radicals. Histologically, the majority of ICCs manifest as adenocarcinomas, typically well-differentiated. The development of ICC is often attributed to mutations in the KRAS oncogene, which regulates cell proliferation, in conjunction with the deletion of the p53 tumor suppressor gene. The American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) TNM staging system, currently in its seventh edition, is widely used to assess the progression and resectability of ICC, comprising four stages.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Prevalent Cases of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies

Derazantinib

VG161

SD 101

FT-2102

KIN-3248

RLY-4008

TYR-200

HMPL-453

Opaganib

XmAb®22841

STP705,

Camrelizumab

Embrace™ Hydrogel Embolic System

CTX-009

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Key Companies

Incyte Corporation

Roche

Delcath Systems

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

Loxo Oncology

Bayer

Qed Therapeutics

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Taiho Oncology

Redhill Biopharma

Glaxosmithkline

Merck

Glaxosmithkline

Eisai

Taiho Pharmaceutical

Servier, Bayer

Sorrento Therapeutics

Yuhan Corporation

Hutchison Medipharma

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Astrazeneca

Eli Lilly

Servier Laboratories

Genoscience Pharma

Forma Therapeutics

Array Biopharmas

Scope of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Companies: Incyte Corporation, Roche, Delcath Systems, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Loxo Oncology/Bayer, Qed Therapeutics, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Taiho Oncology, Redhill Biopharma, Glaxosmithkline, Merck/Glaxosmithkline, Eisai, Taiho

Pharmaceutical/Servier, Bayer, Sorrento Therapeutics/Yuhan Corporation, Hutchison Medipharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Astrazeneca, Eli Lilly, Servier Laboratories, Genoscience Pharma, Forma Therapeutics, Array Biopharmas, and others

Key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies: Bevacizumab, HB0025, ST-1898 tablets, Trovax, fruquintinib+sintilimab, Cabozantinib, AMG 102, Pazopanib, tivozanib (AV-951), Belzutifan, Temsirolimus (CCI-779), CB-839, ABT-869, Nivolumab, ABT-510/Thrombospondin-1 mimetic, bevacizumab, CP-461, and others

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma current marketed and Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma emerging therapies

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Dynamics: Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market drivers and Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

