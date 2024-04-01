Interstitial Cystitis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight, the Interstitial Cystitis Market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period (2023-2032).

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Interstitial Cystitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Interstitial Cystitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Interstitial Cystitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Interstitial Cystitis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Interstitial Cystitis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Interstitial Cystitis Market Report:

The Interstitial Cystitis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for interstitial cystitis reached USD 1.8 billion in 2021 across the 7MM, and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed prevalent population of interstitial cystitis in the 7MM was reported as 2.5 million in 2021. Within this, the diagnosed prevalent population of interstitial cystitis patients in the United States specifically was identified to be 1.6 million in the same year.

Key Interstitial Cystitis Companies: Merck & Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Integrative Therapeutics, Inc., Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Addex Therapeutics, Seikagaku Corporation, UCB, Alivio Therapeutics, Imbrium Therapeutics, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Interstitial Cystitis Therapies: Elmiron, RIMSO-50, KRP-116D, Certolizumab pegol (Cimzia), LP-08, GRT6010, ASP6294, SI-722, and others

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Interstitial Cystitis in the 7 major markets was found to be 2,343,164 in 2018. In case of Interstitial Cystitis patients in the United States, the diagnosed prevalent cases were found to be 1,512,400 cases.

The prevalent population of Interstitial Cystitis in the United States was found to be 5,894,905 in 2018.

DelveInsight has analyzed severity-based data for Interstitial Cystitis. Interstitial Cystitis can be divided as three types based on this data, namely, mild, moderate and severe type. It was found that in the United States the number of cases of mild, moderate and severe were 544,500, 756,200 and 211,800 respectively.

Expected Launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the diagnosedb prevalent population of Interstitial Cystitis. Owing to the positive outcomes of the several products during the developmental stage by key players such as Kyorin Pharmaceutical, UCB Pharma, Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Grünenthal and Astellas Pharma, the market is expected to witness a significant positive shift in the Interstitial Cystitis Market Size.

The Interstitial Cystitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Interstitial Cystitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Interstitial Cystitis market dynamics.

Interstitial Cystitis Overview

Interstitial Cystitis (IC), also known as Painful Bladder Syndrome, is a persistent condition characterized by bladder pressure, bladder pain, and occasionally pelvic discomfort. The severity of pain can vary from mild to severe levels. The bladder, a hollow muscular organ responsible for storing urine, expands until it's full, signaling the brain through pelvic nerves when it's time to urinate, typically prompting the urge to urinate. However, with IC, these signals become confused, leading patients to feel the need to urinate more frequently and with smaller volumes of urine than usual. This condition predominantly affects women and can significantly impact their quality of life over the long term. While there's no definitive cure, medications and various therapies may provide some relief.

There are two main types of IC: Non-Ulcerative, which accounts for approximately 90% of IC cases, is characterized by pinpoint hemorrhages known as glomerulations. The other type, Ulcerative, affects about 5-10% of patients and is primarily identified by Hunner’s ulcers, along with patches that bleed on the bladder walls. Hunner’s ulcers, also referred to as “Hunner’s lesions” or “Hunner’s patches,” are specific areas of inflammation on the bladder wall that define the "classic" form of IC. While Hunner’s ulcers are a key diagnostic feature for IC, this classic form only affects a small percentage of patients, typically presenting with more severe symptoms compared to those with non-ulcerative IC.

Interstitial Cystitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Interstitial Cystitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Interstitial Cystitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Interstitial Cystitis

Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Cystitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Interstitial Cystitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Interstitial Cystitis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Interstitial Cystitis epidemiology trends @ Interstitial Cystitis Epidemiology Forecast

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Interstitial Cystitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Interstitial Cystitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Interstitial Cystitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Interstitial Cystitis Therapies

Elmiron

RIMSO-50

KRP-116D

Certolizumab pegol (Cimzia)

LP-08

GRT6010

ASP6294

SI-722

Interstitial Cystitis Key Companies

Merck & Co

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Integrative Therapeutics

Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Addex Therapeutics

Seikagaku Corporation

UCB

Alivio Therapeutics

Imbrium Therapeutics

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Interstitial Cystitis market share @ Interstitial Cystitis Treatment Landscape

Interstitial Cystitis Market Outlook

As per the Interstitial Cystitis Association (ICA), interstitial cystitis (IC) is a bladder disorder typically characterized by a variety of symptoms. Most individuals with IC experience recurring pelvic pain, pressure, or discomfort in the bladder and pelvic area, along with urinary frequency and urgency (a strong urge to urinate). IC is also known by various other names such as painful bladder syndrome (PBS), bladder pain syndrome (BPS), and chronic pelvic pain. It is estimated that approximately 3–8 million women in the United States, constituting about 3–6% of all women in the US, may suffer from IC. Additionally, 1–4 million men are affected by IC, although this number is likely underestimated because IC in men may often be misdiagnosed as another condition, such as chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome.

Oral pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) and intravesical dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) are the only treatments approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for alleviating IC symptoms. Fortunately, various other therapies are commonly utilized either individually or in combination for managing IC. Among orally administered therapies, only Elmiron (Pentosan polysulfate sodium; Janssen Pharmaceuticals) is FDA-approved for IC treatment, receiving approval in September 1996. Pentosan Polysulfate is a semi-synthetic heparin-like glycosaminoglycan. On the other hand, intravesical instillations involving anesthetic solutions are employed to alleviate bladder pain, along with heparin agents believed to repair damaged urothelium. The American Urological Association’s practice guideline for IC suggests bladder instillations as a second-line treatment option when dietary modifications, stress management, and over-the-counter products prove insufficient. Bladder instillations, also known as bladder cocktails, involve introducing mixtures of medications directly into the bladder.

Common types of instillations include Alkalinized Lidocaine and Heparin, DMSO, Sodium Hyaluronate, and BCG. Among these, Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO, marketed as RIMSO-50 by Mylan Pharmaceutical) was the first and remains the only FDA-approved bladder instillation specifically for Interstitial Cystitis (IC), receiving approval in 1978. Its precise mechanism of action is not fully understood, but it is believed to have several beneficial effects including anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, pain-relieving properties, and increasing bladder capacity by breaking down scar tissue and preventing the formation of collagen, a protein involved in scar tissue formation.

Current IC treatment strategies involve the use of interventions either as single therapies (monotherapies) or in combination (combination therapies). Monotherapy options include oral medications, intravesical instillations, and other treatment modalities, while combination therapy entails using one or more of these therapies together.

Scope of the Interstitial Cystitis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Interstitial Cystitis Companies: Merck & Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Integrative Therapeutics, Inc., Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Addex Therapeutics, Seikagaku Corporation, UCB, Alivio Therapeutics, Imbrium Therapeutics, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Interstitial Cystitis Therapies: Elmiron, RIMSO-50, KRP-116D, Certolizumab pegol (Cimzia), LP-08, GRT6010, ASP6294, SI-722, and others

Interstitial Cystitis Therapeutic Assessment: Interstitial Cystitis current marketed and Interstitial Cystitis emerging therapies

Interstitial Cystitis Market Dynamics: Interstitial Cystitis market drivers and Interstitial Cystitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Interstitial Cystitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Interstitial Cystitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Interstitial Cystitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Interstitial Cystitis

3. SWOT analysis of Interstitial Cystitis

4. Interstitial Cystitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Interstitial Cystitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Interstitial Cystitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Interstitial Cystitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Interstitial Cystitis

9. Interstitial Cystitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Interstitial Cystitis Unmet Needs

11. Interstitial Cystitis Emerging Therapies

12. Interstitial Cystitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Interstitial Cystitis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Interstitial Cystitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Interstitial Cystitis Market Drivers

16. Interstitial Cystitis Market Barriers

17. Interstitial Cystitis Appendix

18. Interstitial Cystitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Interstitial Cystitis Pipeline

"Interstitial Cystitis Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Interstitial Cystitis market. A detailed picture of the Interstitial Cystitis pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Interstitial Cystitis treatment guidelines.

Interstitial Cystitis Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Interstitial Cystitis Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Interstitial Cystitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Kritika Rehani

Email: info@delveinsight.com

Contact No.: +14699457679

City: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432, Las Vegas

State: Nevada (89107)

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting