Luxury brand Global Views is announcing a new collaboration with Celebrity interior & product designer Jennifer Farrell

Global Views is delighted to unveil its latest brand collaboration with acclaimed interior and product designer, Jennifer Farrell of Jennifer Farrell Designs on April 14th from 12-2 pm at High Point Market.
The Jennifer Farrell for Global Views licensed collection will premier later this year and will feature a world of designs within 20 product categories.
I can’t tell you how exciting it is to collaborate with the entire team at Global Views, and to allow my design fantasies to be realized.”HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury brand Global Views, renowned for its 25 + year legacy, is announcing their newest collaboration with Award-winning interior designer, television host, and product designer Jennifer Farrell, for a licensed collection that will include a world of livable luxury designs within 20 product categories.
“Upon our first meeting with Jennifer, I knew immediately there was something very special about her. From that moment till now, I’ve witnessed her considerable talents and skills. Our relationship started with her detailed presentation of a few chandeliers, mirrors, and cocktail tables becoming the basis for a beautifully rendered Look Book covering the major rooms in a home - living and dining room, den/game room, bedroom, and bathroom. Each room setting contained well-thought-out renderings of all elements within the spaces from rugs to upholstery, to case goods, to accent furniture, to art, to lighting fixtures to mirrors - an amazing and complete total home statement in each environment. Her work ethic is so strong as evidenced by her delivery of assets and content in a timely, professional, and complete manner. The design department is excited to work with her and considers her a member of the team! With Jennifer’s talent and our ability to source the world to get great products produced, we feel certain her introductions with Global Views to the marketplace will be well received by customers across all categories.” David Gebhart, President of Global Views shared.
Founder of the award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer became nationally known during the two decades she has dominated the world of luxury interior design. As her influence in the field of interiors grew, Jennifer has gained worldwide attention with audiences who appreciate her talents and are inspired by her television shows. Jennifer’s notoriety and exposure has led to high profile brand ambassadorships, numerous collaborations with industry professionals and to recognition as a style leader and tastemaker.
Interior and product designer, Jennifer Farrell, commented about her partnership with Global Views, “I can’t tell you how exciting it is to collaborate with the entire team at Global Views, and to allow my design fantasies to be realized. In my world of product and interior design, television, and brand partnerships, I consider the overarching theme of my career to be “storyteller.” So it is an absolute honor to work alongside some of the most gifted artists and raconteurs in our industry - David Gebhart, Frederick Rayner, and George Sellers, who are each creative geniuses in their own right, and to learn from the company's rich history in manufacturing luxury products. Through this collaboration I am able to take my original ideas to the next level with their awe-inspiring manufacturing capabilities. I feel truly blessed that Global Views is leveraging a worldwide team of artisans, engineers, and fabricators amassed over decades, to bring the Jennifer Farrell universe - that heretofore lived only in my head - to the marketplace. Together, we’re telling a great story.”
Jennifer Farrell shared how the collaboration with Global Views came to be during last year’s Las Vegas Market where she won the ASID ANDYZ Award for Best Residential Design, and connected with Global Views founders David Gebhart and Frederick Rayner - the ceremony co-hosts. “After the awards show, I got to know David and Frederick, and loved their story of the Global Views brand, which opened our conversation about working together. I came to our initial meeting with 15 product designs, to give them a glance into my vision for what a collaboration between us could look like. Even in that very first meeting, we had an instant connection - a design spark that quickly caught flame.”
During subsequent meetings with the design and leadership team at Global Views, Jennifer expanded her original presentation adding additional pieces in room vignettes to enhance the story she envisioned for the luxury brand. “By adding full renderings of five complete rooms that showcased dozens of my original product designs, the Global Views team could then really see my product design capabilities, and get inside my head to see the Jennifer Farrell world. Sharing that design vision with David, Frederick, and artistic director George Sellers is what sealed the deal for our partnership. The realization of the ‘Jennifer Farrell world’ has now expanded into a 90 page look-book that includes hundreds of original product designs in 20 categories, rendered in full color and specially created for Global Views, with a central theme of modern, overscaled organics and a definitive, unique design voice. I feel confident that you will find pieces you have never seen anywhere in the marketplace before, with a vibrant heart that pulses through the entire collection,” Jennifer Farrell added. A capsule collection will unveil at Fall High Point Market in October 2024, with a full collection rolling out in 2025.
David Graff, Jennifer’s licensing agent at SunGate Partners commented, “Very rarely is there a talent in the home décor industry who incorporates all the unique skills of Jennifer Farrell. Not only is she a talented designer, she is an experienced product developer who has her finger on the pulse on emerging trends in the market. To top it all off she is a great marketer with undeniable star power. She has a bright future ahead of her and my business partner, David Cohen, and I are proud to be her licensing representatives. I honestly can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next for Jennifer as her undeniable star power, luxury designs and passion for this industry is unparalleled.”
High Point Market guests are invited to join in the celebration around the Jennifer Farrell for Global Views Collection with a meet & greet drinks and lunch party on Sunday, April 14th from 12:00-2:00 pm. This event will be the official celebration to launch the collaboration, and the design community is invited to raise a glass in the Global Views showroom IHFC, Floor 2 Design, space D220.
About
Global Views is an award-winning wholesale home décor company with over 25 years of experience creating unique custom living spaces. Leading-edge design and the highest standards of quality are evident in more than 6,000 existing products. Globally influenced products are crafted by artisan partners all over the world and designed in-house and through brand partnerships. From furniture to decorative accessories, Global Views offers a wide variety of innovative products fitting every aesthetic and price range. The company has showrooms in Atlanta, Dallas, High Point, Las Vegas, New York, Shenzhen, and Riyadh.
As a Celebrity designer and television host, award-winning interior and product designer, Jennifer Farrell is a familiar face to audiences who have enjoyed her designs and shows for over two decades. Founder of the award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer became nationally known for hosting the long-running series Find & Design, and currently hosts Million Dollar House Hunters, Find Me a Beach House and Most Amazing Homes. Named Design Visionary 2020 by The International Surface Event, Jennifer was honored as Best of Design by Interiors California, and is the recipient of the prestigious ANDYZ Award for Best Residential Design. Jennifer serves on the Middleby Advisory Council, and the Advisory Council for The International Surface Event.
Jennifer’s iconic work has been featured in dozens of publications, including Luxe Magazine, Interiors California, Dwell, Mountain Living, Redbook, Ebony, Entertainment Weekly, House & Garden, Ventura Blvd., FCW, and Sunset. One of her most popular ventures has been The Jennifer Farrell Collection, featuring hundreds of furniture and décor pieces at nearly 1400 stores nationwide. As the leading star in the world of luxury show homes, Jennifer has pioneered and created her own show homes that have been featured on the Dwell on Design Home Tour and the Venice Garden & Home Tour, and she was the celebrity designer for the Dwell on Design Method Home.
Jennifer’s long career as a television host and celebrated designer spans dozens of popular shows, including: Home Made Simple, Find Me a Vacation Home, Behind the Gates, Holiday Dream Home, Home & Family, Fox & Friends Weekend, Merge, Renovate My Family, and My Celebrity Home. Jennifer has also been a spokesperson and writer for Realtor.com with her real estate column “Get This Look.” She has made multiple guest appearances on The View and The Real, as well as appearances on dozens of talk shows from coast to coast. As a nationally recognized design expert and a leading influencer in the A+D community, she has teamed with some of the finest in luxury brands, and is a keynote presenter and speaker for building and design industry trade events all across the country. For brand/product collaborations, press, or television/public appearances please visit Jennifer’s Book Now page on her website.
