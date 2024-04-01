Swope, Rodante P.A. Welcomes Newest Partner, Leader Fentrice Driskell, a Trailblazer and Advocate for Justice
Swope, Rodante P.A. proudly welcomes Fentrice Driskell, a renowned advocate for clients and all Floridians, as Partner, enhancing their commitment to justice.
I am thrilled and honored to continue my efforts to secure a more just Florida for all Floridians at the esteemed law firm of Swope, Rodante, P.A.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swope, Rodante P.A., a leading personal injury law firm known for its expertise in insurance bad faith, proudly announces the addition of Fentrice Driskell as a new partner. A Lakeland native, Leader Driskell brings an impressive legal background and an unwavering commitment to justice.
— Fentrice Driskell
About Fentrice Driskell
As the Minority Leader in the Florida House of Representatives, Leader Driskell represents House District 67, serving the residents of North Tampa and Hillsborough County. Her legal acumen, combined with her passion for advocacy, makes her a formidable force in the legal community. Leader Driskell’s dedication to breaking down barriers aligns seamlessly with Swope, Rodante P.A.'s mission to fight for those who need us most.
Legal Excellence and Recognition
Leader Driskell’s legal prowess has garnered statewide and national recognition. She holds the prestigious AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, a distinction reserved for attorneys who exemplify the highest legal ability and ethical standards. Her continuous recognition as a Super Lawyer beginning in 2011, both as a Rising Star and a Super Lawyer, underscores her exceptional skills.
A True Fighter for the People
In the words of Managing Partner Dale Swope:
“Fentrice Driskell’s unwavering commitment to justice, exceptional legal acumen, and tireless advocacy for clients make her an invaluable addition to our team. I cannot think of anyone in our state who better represents the work we are doing for our clients through her courtroom and legislative efforts. Having Leader Driskell as a Partner of our firm exemplifies the passion we bring to the fight of justice.”
Community Engagement
Beyond her legal achievements, Leader Driskell devotes her time generously to service through various civic organizations, including the American Bar Association, The Florida Bar (serving on the Standing Committee on Diversity and Inclusion and the Judicial Nominating Procedures Committee), and the Florida Association for Women Lawyers. Her dedication beyond the courtroom reflects her passion for equity and integrity.
Strength and Compassion
Throughout her career, Leader Driskell has demonstrated an unwavering strength in meeting her clients’ needs. Whether facing formidable adversaries, or advocating for the most vulnerable, she approaches each case with tenacity and compassion. Her commitment to her clients resonates with Swope, Rodante P.A.'s core value to go to battle for our clients no matter how daunting.
Leader Driskell echoes the sentiment as she expresses her excitement about joining Swope, Rodante P.A., “I am thrilled and honored to continue my efforts to secure a more just Florida for all Floridians at the esteemed law firm of Swope, Rodante, P.A. The attorneys at Swope, Rodante are true fighters for justice, champions for their clients, and stalwarts in the legal community, and I am excited to contribute to their mission and work alongside such dedicated professionals. Together, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of legal excellence and make a positive impact in the lives of those we serve.”
About Swope, Rodante P.A.: Founded in 1979, Swope, Rodante P.A. is a civil trial litigation firm specializing in insurance bad faith and catastrophic injury cases. With a focus on complex litigation, the firm serves clients across Tampa and throughout Florida. Learn more at Swope, Rodante P.A.
Vinny Dolan
Swope, Rodante P.A.
+1 813-273-0017
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube