Vietnam Veterans honored with tribute at Layton Memorial Wall

LAYTON, UT — In a special ceremony on Friday, March 29, the Layton City Vietnam Memorial Wall became a gathering place as community members and veterans came together to celebrate National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Organized by the Vietnam Veterans of America along with the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs, the commemorative event served as a tribute, paying homage to the extraordinary valor and the sacrifices of the brave men and women who served with distinction during the Vietnam War.

The ceremony featured musical performances by the Utah Military Academy Choir, and remarks from Nancy Espinoza, National Commander for the Disabled American Veterans, and Mayor Joy Petro of Layton City, who shared their gratitude for the enduring legacy and courage of Vietnam veterans. Dennis Howland, national at-large director and Utah state president of the Vietnam Veterans of America, alongside Vietnam Veteran and community champion Sterling Poulson, shared their personal stories and insights, further connecting the audience to the historical and emotional significance of the day.

The Layton City Vietnam Memorial Wall, stood as a powerful backdrop to the tribute, reminding attendees of the deep and lasting impact of the Vietnam War on individuals and families. The event not only honored the bravery of those who served in Vietnam but also strengthened community ties and highlighted the ongoing commitment of Layton City and the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs.

