April Declared Month of the Military Child in Utah by Governor Cox

April is a significant month that brings attention to a special group within our community: the children of military families. Designated as the Month of the Military Child, it serves as a time to recognize and celebrate the unique contributions and sacrifices of these young individuals who play an integral role in the military community. Military children face distinct challenges, including the frequent relocations and prolonged absences of their parents due to deployments, which test their resilience and adaptability. Despite these obstacles, they often stand as beacons of strength and perseverance, contributing positively to their schools, communities, and our nation as a whole. The state of Utah proudly recognizes over 13,000 military children residing within its borders. These children. To assist in their development and well-being, the Utah State Board of Education, alongside school liaison officers, military leaders, educators, and community organizations, dedicates itself to nurturing the educational and emotional needs of these children. Through initiatives like the "Five & Thrive" and active participation in the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children, Utah aims to ensure a stable and supportive environment for the academic and personal growth of military children. Moreover, we encourage Utahns to remember Purple Up Day on April 15, where individuals wear purple attire to show solidarity and support for the military child, reflecting the unity and combined strength of our armed services. In light of these considerations and commitments, Governor Spencer J. Cox has officially declared April as Month of the Military Child in Utah. The declaration reads as follows:

Whereas, April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the

importance of recognizing and honoring the sacrifices and contributions of military families and their children to our nation; Whereas, the state of Utah proudly supports more than 13,000 military children whose parents are dedicated members of the Armed Forces stationed within our state; Whereas, while their parents are called to serve, these children demonstrate resilience, strength, and sacrifice by contributing to their schools, communities, and our state amidst the challenges of parental absences and frequent moves; Whereas, the Utah State Board of Education, in collaboration with school liaison officers, military leaders, educators, and community organizations, is steadfast in its commitment to the educational and emotional well-being of military children, offering steadfast support through all phases of transition and deployment; Whereas, Utah's active engagement in the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children ensures smooth educational transitions for military children relocating across state lines, affirming our commitment to their academic success and stability; Whereas, Utah supports and engages in the "Five & Thrive" initiative, dedicated to improving the growth and welfare of military children while providing robust support to military families in the five primary areas of childcare, education, healthcare, housing, and spouse employment; Whereas, April 15 is celebrated as Purple Up Day, a day to wear purple in solidarity and support of military children, symbolizing the combined strength and unity of our armed services, as purple represents the combination of the various service branch colors; Now, therefore, I, Spencer J. Cox, governor of the state of Utah, do hereby declare April 2024 as Month of the Military Child in Utah