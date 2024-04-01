Submit Release
TBI Investigation into Prison Death Results in Additional Charge

DAVIDSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the death of an inmate at a Nashville prison has resulted in the indictment of another prisoner at that facility.

In April 2022, at the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Justin Michael Walters (DOB 07/19/1995), an inmate at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institute in Nashville. During the course of the investigation agents determined inmate Carlos Green was the individual responsible for the death of Walters.

On March13th, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Carlos Derrick Green (DOB 05/01/1975) with one count of Second Degree Murder. On March 21st, with the assistance of Tennessee Department of Correction special agents, Green was served the warrant and booked into the Davidson County Jail without bond, before being returned to Riverbend, where he is currently serving a life sentence on an unrelated charge out of Shelby County.

