Lexington Dentist Provides Tips For Choosing an Invisalign® Provider
Cosmetic dentist Dr. Jenny Miller discusses how selecting the right Invisalign® provider can improve your results.LEXINGTON, KY, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jenny Miller, a cosmetic dentist in Lexington, has years of experience helping patients achieve straighter smiles with Invisalign®. While braces are still necessary for severe cases of misalignment, Dr. Miller says Invisalign® can be the ideal solution for those who want to straighten their smile without the aesthetic impacts, food restrictions, and discomfort many patients associate with traditional braces. She adds that finding a qualified Invisalign® provider is key to how successful the overall treatment can be.
The Invisalign® system uses clear aligners that can be removed while eating, drinking, and attending to their oral hygiene routines. Each set of aligners is swapped out after approximately two weeks, gradually shifting the teeth into the desired alignment. Invisalign® aligners are also clear, providing a more discreet aesthetic than traditional metal braces.
Most dentists, including Dr. Miller, say that choosing an Invisalign® provider relies heavily on individual research. She adds that it is important to verify that the provider being considered is experienced, qualified, and has a strong track record of delivering effective Invisalign® results. While gathering information on potential dentists, asking them for before and after photos of past patients can be a great way to match someone’s expectations with the actual results of practice. Reading reviews can also help prospective patients gain insight into the kind of experience they can expect while working with a dental provider.
Dr. Miller also highlights the potential convenience associated with working with a practice that has an on-site dental lab. At her practice, Hamburg Expressions, she partners with Neil Miller, CMT to craft custom Invisalign® aligners for patients. Not only can this help make treatment more efficient, but it also means that adjustments can be made much more easily during routine office visits.
Dr. Miller believes patients should trust their dentist when it comes to any dental service, but she maintains that this is especially important when it comes to Invisalign®. Effective orthodontic treatment can take months or even years, so having a positive and trusting relationship with a provider ensures a more comfortable and communicative experience.
About Jenny Miller, DDS
Dr. Jenny Miller has been providing top-quality cosmetic dentistry for over twenty-five years. She has received multiple Gold Medals in the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry’s Smile Gallery Competition and garnered several "Best Dentist" accolades. Committed to both the health and aesthetics of her patients' smiles, Dr. Miller continuously enhances her skills through advanced training at esteemed institutions such as the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies and Misch Implant Center. Her practice, Hamburg Expressions, proudly offers an array of dental services under Dr. Miller's guidance, ranging from general and preventative care to cosmetic and restorative treatments like dental implants, Invisalign®, and porcelain crowns.
