OASH Health Equity Fact Sheet

The HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) remains steadfast in its commitment to the Department's overarching mission of addressing inequities and promoting equity. In alignment with President Biden’s Executive Orders 13985 and 14091, OASH offices and programs have taken significant steps towards advancing racial equity and providing support for underserved communities within the federal government, as highlighted below.

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health

Development and implementation of the first-ever HHS Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) Data Action Plan. This project seeks to make SOGI data collection the standard in health and human services data.

Impact: This marks a significant advancement in data equity by tasking each HHS division with incorporating SOGI data elements into all data instruments that collect other demographic data.

Impact: The Committee serves as a beacon of inclusivity, driving impactful change and advancing the well-being of LGBTQI+ matters.

Impact: Efforts included the finalization of the Interagency Action Plan to Combat Conversion Therapy Practices Globally and the response to Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act (including HHS participation in the interagency Business Advisory on Uganda).

Impact: OASH supported the finalization of the new Guidance to the Industry on Blood and Plasma Donation which replaced the long-standing time-based men who have sex with men (MSM) deferral with an individual risk assessment where all donors are asked the same questions. OASH has supported proposed non-regulatory actions, such as CMS’ proposed NCD on HIV PrEP and CDC’s proposed clinical guidance on Doxycycline for STI post-exposure prophylaxis. These steps advance which advance equitable care for LGBTQI+ people.

Office of the Surgeon General

Behavioral Health Medical Accession Standards. The United States Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps recommended updating mental health accession standards and permitting applicants with well-controlled HIV and chronic Hepatitis B, aiming to increase inclusiveness.

Impact: This change is expected to decrease the number of applicants medically disqualified for certain behavioral health conditions, increase the pool of eligible applicants for the USPHS Commissioned Corps, and encourage officers to seek help for behavioral health conditions without fear of medical separation.

Office of Climate Change and Health Equity

Launched a “Catalytic Program” to support safety net health care providers by leading a three-month program on leveraging the Inflation Reduction Act for energy efficiency, renewable energy, and resilience investments.

Impact: Supports essential hospitals, health centers, rural providers, and other safety net organizations looking to lower operating costs and better serve their communities.

Impact: Desired outcomes include the development of community-driven strategies and the application of data-driven tools to advance health equity, address environmental hazards, including those related to climate change, and mitigate the cumulative impacts of environmental and other stressors.

Impact: Provides resources that can address patients’ social determinants of health and mitigate health harms related to climate change.

Impact: Provides data and resources to inform vulnerable populations, health professionals, policymakers, and the public on how our health may be affected in the coming months by climate events and provides resources to take proactive action

Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion

Healthy People 2030 Disparity Data provides population-based core objectives with available demographic group data. This feature includes 1,100+ customizable disparities data tables with dynamic summary measures to allow for a comprehensive understanding and tracking of health outcomes by various demographics. Addressing health disparities is key to achieving health equity and realizing the Healthy People vision of “a society in which all people can achieve their full potential for health and well-being across the lifespan.”

Impact: These actions were designed to educate the public and health care professionals about factors that result in health disparities to bring more attention to how we can achieve health equity. With Healthy People 2030’s disparities data feature, professionals can easily track changes in disparities over the decade and see where increased efforts are needed.

Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy

The Summer of Pride Mpox Equity Pilot is a collaborative effort launched in 2023 aimed at improving Mpox vaccine equity for populations overrepresented in the outbreak but underrepresented in vaccine coverage. The strategy integrates Mpox vaccination promotion, awareness, testing, and STOMP study access with additional public health services, such as HIV/STI screening, linkage to HIV prevention and care, housing resources, mental health services, and harm reduction.

Impact: This initiative focuses on 35 counties identified in the Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative with low or medium Mpox immunity and heightened outbreak risk. By collaborating with community-based organizations and targeting LGBTQI+ events predominantly attended by disproportionately affected groups, the initiative facilitates discussions between event organizers and local health departments, promoting holistic wellness plans with a syndemic approach to address various health domains.

Impact: Provides vaccination and testing strategies to improve vaccination uptake, confidence and access, and close vaccination disparities.

Office of Minority Health

Best Practice Guides for Advancing Equity for Asian American (AA) and Native Hawaiians (NH)/Pacific Islanders (PI) Communities in COVID-19 Response Efforts. The objective is to identify and eliminate health and social disparities that result in disproportionately higher rates of exposure, illness, hospitalization, and death related to COVID-19.

Impact: Provides guidance on ways to meet the specific language needs and preferences of AA & NH/PI communities in COVID-19 response activities.

Impact: Recommended actions and a proposed implementation plan to mitigate health inequities caused or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent such inequities in the future.

Impact: This campaign provides both women and healthcare providers with tools to actively engage in life-saving discussions, especially focusing on perinatal and prenatal care within American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) communities.

Office of Population Affairs

Expanded access to Title X family planning services by awarding funding to more grantees. Title X clinics ensure access to high-quality, client-centered family planning care for millions of people. In 2023, OPA awarded more than $263 million to Title X grant recipients nationwide.

Impact: In 2023, OPA released the Family Planning Annual Report (FPAR) 2022 National Summary to show key findings about the Title X family planning program. Title X clinics provided family planning services to 2.6 million clients, almost 1 million more clients than in the previous year.

Impact: Take Action for Adolescents is the result of extensive collaboration and input from allies and partners, including federal government agencies, nongovernmental organizations, experts, and young people. It outlines eight goals and aligned initial action steps that you can customize to help create coordinated systems, services, and supports for young people.

Office on Women’s Health