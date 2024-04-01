Chronic Wounds Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), | DelveInsight

Chronic Wounds Market

DelveInsight’s Chronic Wounds Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Chronic Wounds market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Wounds pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Wounds market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Chronic Wounds Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Wounds, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Wounds market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Wounds Market Report:

The Chronic Wounds market size was valued approximately USD 8,283 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

The European Union countries (EU4) along with the United Kingdom generated a revenue of USD 1,778 million in 2022. It is projected that this figure will increase by the year 2032.

In the seven major markets (7MM), Japan contributed USD 463 million, representing 5.6% of the total market size for chronic wounds in 2022. This figure is expected to grow by 2032.

In March 2024, SOLASCURE recently released its Phase IIa clinical trial findings for its CLEANVLU study in the prestigious International Wound Journal. The trial evaluated Aurase Wound Gel, SOLASCURE's initial investigational product. This gel, containing tarumase (provisional INN), a recombinant enzyme derived from medical maggots, is designed to facilitate wound healing by aiding in debridement and preparing the wound bed.

In February 2024, Cynata Therapeutics Limited has finished the preliminary examination of wound area in the initial 16 participants within its phase 1 clinical study of CYP-006TK for diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), up to the 10-week follow-up period.

In February 2024, PolarityTE has commenced a multi-center, prospective, randomized controlled trial to assess the effectiveness of SkinTE® in treating Wagner 1 diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), referred to as COVER DFUS II. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SkinTE® for this purpose. Currently, the trial is not actively enrolling participants and is projected to conclude by September 2025, with an estimated enrollment target of 100 individuals.

A total of 11,190,945 diagnosed common cases of chronic wounds were projected to exist in 2022, according to 7MM. Due to an increase at a respectable CHGR by 2032, these cases are predicted to grow.

The largest number of cases among the 7MM were the overall diagnosed prevalent instances of chronic wounds in the US. DelveInsight reports that in 2022, there were 6,601,782 diagnosed cases of chronic wounds that were predicted to rise by the year 2032

In 2022, Germany had the greatest diagnosed prevalence of chronic wounds (953,199 cases), followed by France (772,190 cases), the UK (766,382 cases), and the rest of Europe. On the other side, Spain had the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases (533,182 instances) in the EU4, UK, and the 7MM during the same year

In Japan, it was anticipated that there will be 873,525 diagnosed prevalent instances of chronic wounds by the year 2022, or about 8% of all diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM

Many medications, including ADRCs, ON101, EscharEx, SkinTE, and others that target a broad spectrum of mechanisms, are now in the pipeline for treating chronic wounds. Current trials and ongoing research have the power to alter the market

Key Chronic Wounds Companies: Paracrine, Inc, Oneness Biotech, MediWound, PolarityTE, and others

Key Chronic Wounds Therapies: ADRCs, ON101, EscharEx, SkinTE, and others

The Chronic Wounds epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the total diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic wounds is sub-divided based on types of chronic wound as PU, DFU, VU, and others

Chronic Wounds Overview

A wound is considered chronic or non-healing when it has not fully healed even after four to six weeks of screening. Venous ulcer (VU [Vein ulcers, arterial ulcers]), diabetic foot ulcer (DFU), and pressure ulcer (PU) are examples of common chronic wound types. Chronic wounds are defined as the wounds with an inability to heal within an anticipated time frame. They are common and frequently mistreated.

Chronic Wounds Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Wounds Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Wounds market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Chronic Wounds

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Wounds by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Wounds

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Wounds

Chronic Wounds Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Wounds market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Wounds market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Wounds Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Wounds Therapies and Key Companies

ADRCs: Paracrine, Inc

ON101: Oneness Biotech

EscharEx: MediWound

SkinTE: PolarityTE

Chronic Wounds Market Strengths

The drivers of the chronic wound care market include factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases, the growing elderly population, the rise in sports related injuries, and the need for advanced wound care products and treatments.

Chronic Wounds Market Opportunities

With a limited patient population, pharmaceutical companies face challenges in recouping the substantial expenses incurred during the research, development, and clinical trial phases of new treatments

Scope of the Chronic Wounds Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Chronic Wounds Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Wounds current marketed and Chronic Wounds emerging therapies

Chronic Wounds Market Dynamics: Chronic Wounds market drivers and Chronic Wounds market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Chronic Wounds Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Wounds Market Access and Reimbursement

