Chronic Hand Eczema Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Drug Approvals | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Chronic Hand Eczema Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.
NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chronic Hand Eczema market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Hand Eczema pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Hand Eczema market dynamics.
DelveInsight’s “Chronic Hand Eczema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Hand Eczema, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Hand Eczema market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Chronic Hand Eczema Market Report:
The Chronic Hand Eczema market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)
Chronic Hand Eczema prevalence is difficult to estimate because not all patients seek treatment. It is estimated that hand eczema affects 2% to 10% of the general population
As per Drewitz et al. 2021, it is estimated that around 10% to 15% people are affected by hand eczema worldwide
The lack of approved treatments for this condition demonstrates that there is a clear need for more targeted therapies that limit and control this burdensome disease. In terms of future competition, additional products are entering the market along with new technologies
Key Chronic Hand Eczema Companies: LEO Pharma, Asana Biosciences and Incyte Corporation, and others
Key Chronic Hand Eczema Therapies: Delgocitinib, Ruxolitinib, ASN002, and others
The Chronic Hand Eczema epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Chronic Hand Eczema is more common in males, than females
Chronic Hand Eczema Overview
Hand eczema are non-infectious, inflammatory cutaneous lesions and belong to the most common skin disorder affecting the hands. It is not a uniform or homogeneous disease and varies by differences in etiology, morphology, and severity. In a substantial number of patients, HE can develop into a chronic condition, which remains active even after avoidance of contact with potentially damaging allergens and/or irritants.
Chronic Hand Eczema Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Chronic Hand Eczema Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Chronic Hand Eczema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Chronic Hand Eczema
Prevalent Cases of Chronic Hand Eczema by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Hand Eczema
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Hand Eczema
Chronic Hand Eczema Market
The dynamics of the Chronic Hand Eczema market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.
Chronic Hand Eczema Therapies and Key Companies
Delgocitinib: LEO Pharma
Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation
ASN002: Asana BioSciences
Chronic Hand Eczema Market Drivers
Government Initiatives
Growth in Research and Development
Increase in the number of patients
Chronic Hand Eczema Market Barriers
Lack of Approved Chronic Hand Eczema therapies
Lack of Clinical Trial studies
Scope of the Chronic Hand Eczema Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Chronic Hand Eczema Companies: LEO Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Asana BioSciences, and others
Key Chronic Hand Eczema Therapies: Delgocitinib, Ruxolitinib, ASN002, and others
Chronic Hand Eczema Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Hand Eczema current marketed and Chronic Hand Eczema emerging therapies
Chronic Hand Eczema Market Dynamics: Chronic Hand Eczema market drivers and Chronic Hand Eczema market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Chronic Hand Eczema Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Hand Eczema Market Access and Reimbursement
