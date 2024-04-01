Venture X Growth Continues with Opening of New Facility in Washington
New Coworking Space Celebrates Grand Opening on April 11thWASHINGTON , DC, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venture X®, a premium membership-based workspace community, is expanding in the Capital and now features a new location in Washington, DC. The 30,000 square feet, co-working space with over 10,000 square feet dedicated to amenities is located at 1763 Columbia Rd NW. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. During this event, guests can tour the workspace and connect with other professionals.
“Our meticulously designed environment signifies our unwavering commitment to harmonize aesthetics with functionality. Recognizing the growing demand for affordable, yet upscale commercial office spaces beyond the downtown district, and closer to the residences of business leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, and tech professionals, we meticulously curated a hybrid workplace in the heart of one of Washington D.C.’s most esteemed historic neighborhoods - (Adam’s Morgan),” said Kim Sperling, Franchise Director of Venture X Adams Morgan. “The thoughtfully crafted workspace serves as an ideal backdrop, inspiring our diverse membership base to collaborate seamlessly.”
Venture X Washington DC- Adams Morgan is open from 9:00AM to 5:00PM, Monday through Friday, with option for 24-hour access and is accessible via the Metro, bus and bike share, and just a short walk from surrounding neighborhoods Lanier Heights, Kalorama, Dupont, Mount Pleasant, Columbia Heights and Woodley Park.
Members can choose from a variety of flexible coworking spaces, larger team suites, and private office memberships as well as conference rooms, collaboration areas, huddle rooms, training rooms, virtual offices, and more, designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses channel their success and attain growth by focusing on their business while we handle the rest.
With three outdoor decks, a café with complimentary tea, coffee, and sparkling water, a fitness studio with private showers, and indoor bike storage, our members have everything they need to stay productive and drive their success.
“Our team has more than thirty years of development, primarily in DC. We specialize in adding value to unique projects with smart amenities to meet market demands and provide useful assets for the community, the team endeavored to craft a hybrid workplace blending elements of hospitality, lifestyle, luxury and convenience, packaged into a vibrant coworking community.” added Michael Postal Franchise Co-owner of Venture X Adams Morgan. “Venture X extends beyond mere office and workspace rentals; it redefines the contemporary coworking experience with heightened sophistication. We are more than a space provider; we foster a community of like-minded individuals. This is achieved through an exclusive owner-operator relationship, backed by the support of a renowned national brand. At Venture X, we go beyond the ordinary to create a thriving and collaborative workspace environment.”
The April 11th grand opening will feature a Free coworking that day as well as a Day Pass to be used at a future date. To secure a spot please RSVP here.
For more information about Venture X Washington, visit https://venturex.com/locations/washington-dc/ or call (202) 816-7109.
About Venture X
Venture X® is a shared workspace and community that is a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles, with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. Each Venture X location features beautifully designed spaces and a highly developed environment within a community where people love coming to work every day. Venture X has been recognized by Inc. as one of the best coworking spaces in the United States and is part of Coworks ™ the largest privately held affiliated coworking franchise network on the planet, associated with United Franchise Group ™ (UFG), a successful community of affiliated brands and consultants. For information about Venture X visit www.venturex.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.venturexfranchise.com.
About Coworks ™
Coworks™ specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the United Franchise Group ™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Coworks, visitwww.coworksllc.com.
About United Franchise Group
Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group ™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, Exit Factor™, FranchiseMart®, Fully Promoted®, Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks™ division consisting of Franchise Real Estate™, Network Lead Exchange™(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze® and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.
