Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the so-called "gentleman's agreement" between Duterte and China

Harry Roque's revelations are not all that surprising. Duterte always kowtowed to Beijing, putting his relationship with China first before our national interest. That much was clear during his presidency.

Duterte also never accorded our 2016 Arbitral Award its much-deserved respect and reverence. Kaya hindi kataka-taka na kung ano-anong "gentleman's agreement" ang pinasok niya.

More importantly, the current chief executive has rescinded any concession that was made to China.

The BRP Sierra Madre should remain on Ayungin. Our troops have been risking their lives to guard that ship. Huwag nating balewalain ang hirap at sakripisyo nila.