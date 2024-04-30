STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE WATER CANNON INCIDENT IN SCARBOROUGH SHOAL

Inasmuch as I would not want to think that these latest, in the apparent continuing and aggravating bullying tactics employed against us by the Chinese Coast Guard, is but another provocative directed at us, we cannot overlook at the fact that this incident while the largest Balikatan exercises with the United States is still ongoing.

We strongly condemn the continuous aggressive actions of the Chinese naval forces that put the lives of our fellow Filipinos at risk by resorting to water cannons. Their interference with our routine and lawful activities within our territorial jurisdiction is unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

Once again, we urge China's government to adhere to international law, practice restraint, and refrain from actions that threaten peace and security in the region.