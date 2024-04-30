Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,454 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the water cannon incident in Scarborough Shoal

PHILIPPINES, April 30 - Press Release
April 30, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE WATER CANNON INCIDENT IN SCARBOROUGH SHOAL

Inasmuch as I would not want to think that these latest, in the apparent continuing and aggravating bullying tactics employed against us by the Chinese Coast Guard, is but another provocative directed at us, we cannot overlook at the fact that this incident while the largest Balikatan exercises with the United States is still ongoing.

We strongly condemn the continuous aggressive actions of the Chinese naval forces that put the lives of our fellow Filipinos at risk by resorting to water cannons. Their interference with our routine and lawful activities within our territorial jurisdiction is unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

Once again, we urge China's government to adhere to international law, practice restraint, and refrain from actions that threaten peace and security in the region.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the water cannon incident in Scarborough Shoal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more