PHILIPPINES, April 30 - Press Release
April 30, 2024

Poe on PUV modernization

With the inevitable implementation of the PUV Modernization Program, the onus is on the DOTr and other concerned agencies to show its effective implementation.

We expect sufficient number of vehicles on the road, covering all routes, and making commuting safe and easy as promised by the much-touted initiative.

Amid obstacles such as the costly capital investment of procuring the modern jeepney, we want to know the real number of drivers who have joined the program.

Those who will be left behind are bound to lose their livelihood and will add to our unemployment statistics — a woeful reality for Labor Day.

