Revving Up Color : Insights into the Automotive Paint Additives Market and Future Trends

Automotive Paint Additives Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Automotive Paint Additives Market by Type (Blending Solvents, Flow Enhancers, Fisheye Eliminator, and Other), Application (Automotive Decorative Paint, Automotive Antirust Paint, Automotive Fire-retardant Paint, and Other), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑.𝟐𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓.𝟔𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔.

Factor such as increase in automobile production is anticipated to propel the growth of automotive paints additives market. In addition, surge in demand for eco-friendly and innovative automotive paints is boosting the growth of market. However, rise in prices of raw materials hinders the growth of market. On the contrary, production of eco-friendly and cost-effective automotive paints is anticipated to offer remunerative growth opportunity for the players operating in the global automotive paint additives market.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, rise in demand for eco-friendly products, and innovative automotive paints additives have augmented the growth of the global automotive paint additives market. Whereas, increase in prices of raw materials restrains the market growth. On the other hand, production of eco-friendly and cost-effective automotive paints additives are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐲𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔-

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the fisheye eliminator segment dominated the market in 2018, accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share. Fisheye eliminator is used to prevent fisheye which is a small crater/hole on the surface that is surrounded by ring of paint and increase the gloss, which drives the growth of the market. On the other hand, the flow enhancers segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. Flow enhancers is added to acrylic color to improve its flow, reduce viscosity, and are ideal for achieving smooth coverage, especially for covering large area of surface, which drives the growth of the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the automotive decorative paint segment dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. As they are used for improving the aesthetics of the automobile, which drives the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the automotive fire-retardant paint segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Fire-retardant paint are used for coating the surface of vehicle to avoid spread of fire in case of fire in the surrounding, and is one of the efficient measures to prevent fire spreading rapidly, which drives the growth of the segment.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡-𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-

Region-wise, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. Expansion of business by incorporating new manufacturing plants by leading automotive paint additives companies and initiatives taken by automobile companies to improve the quality of automotive paints additives so as to reduce the environmental impact, which drives the growth of the market in this region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% in between 2019 to 2026. Numerous paint additives have been introduced by players operating in the region due to the increased automobile production and rise in demand for long-lasting paints for vehicles, which augments the growth of the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

PPG

Akzo Nobel N.V

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company, LLC

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

DuPont

Clariant

Solvay

The Sherwin-Williams

