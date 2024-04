Revving Up Color : Insights into the Automotive Paint Additives Market and Future Trends

Automotive Paint Additives Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Automotive Paint Additives Market by Type (Blending Solvents, Flow Enhancers, Fisheye Eliminator, and Other), Application (Automotive Decorative Paint, Automotive Antirust Paint, Automotive Fire-retardant Paint, and Other), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019โ€“2026". ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฉ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ ๐š๐๐๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ ๐ ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ‘ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ•.๐ŸŽ% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”.

Factor such as increase in automobile production is anticipated to propel the growth of automotive paints additives market. In addition, surge in demand for eco-friendly and innovative automotive paints is boosting the growth of market. However, rise in prices of raw materials hinders the growth of market. On the contrary, production of eco-friendly and cost-effective automotive paints is anticipated to offer remunerative growth opportunity for the players operating in the global automotive paint additives market.

๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ-

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ฒ๐ž ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง'๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”-

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, the fisheye eliminator segment dominated the market in 2018, accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share. Fisheye eliminator is used to prevent fisheye which is a small crater/hole on the surface that is surrounded by ring of paint and increase the gloss, which drives the growth of the market. On the other hand, the flow enhancers segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. Flow enhancers is added to acrylic color to improve its flow, reduce viscosity, and are ideal for achieving smooth coverage, especially for covering large area of surface, which drives the growth of the market.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฉ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–-

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, the automotive decorative paint segment dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. As they are used for improving the aesthetics of the automobile, which drives the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the automotive fire-retardant paint segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Fire-retardant paint are used for coating the surface of vehicle to avoid spread of fire in case of fire in the surrounding, and is one of the efficient measures to prevent fire spreading rapidly, which drives the growth of the segment.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก-๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–-

Region-wise, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. Expansion of business by incorporating new manufacturing plants by leading automotive paint additives companies and initiatives taken by automobile companies to improve the quality of automotive paints additives so as to reduce the environmental impact, which drives the growth of the market in this region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% in between 2019 to 2026. Numerous paint additives have been introduced by players operating in the region due to the increased automobile production and rise in demand for long-lasting paints for vehicles, which augments the growth of the market.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

PPG

Akzo Nobel N.V

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company, LLC

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

DuPont

Clariant

Solvay

The Sherwin-Williams

