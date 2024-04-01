Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Size is expected to grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Parainfluenza Virus Infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Parainfluenza Virus Infection market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

• According to Hetrich et al. (2023), 41 of 175 (23.4%) households had individuals with HPIV-3 (n = 45) or RSV (n = 46) infections. Among children aged 0-4 years, RI IRs /1000 person-weeks were 8.7 [6.0, 12.2] for HPIV-3, 7.6 [4.8, 11.4] for RSV, and 1.9 [1.0, 3.5] for SARS-CoV-2. Children aged 0-4 years accounted for 35 of 36 primary HPIV-3 or RSV cases. Children attending childcare or preschool had higher odds of primary infection.

• As per the UK study conducted by Chellapuri et al. (2022), within the study period from 1st September 2013 to 11th April 2017, 26 593 unique respiratory specimens were investigated by routine RT-PCR viral screening, of which 10,283 (38.15%) were positive for one or more viruses. Of the positive specimens, 121 (1.18%) presented HPIV2 and 238 (2.31%) HPIV4. Additional positive specimens included 30.76% Rhino & enterovirus, 20.16% Respiratory Syncytial Virus, 12.19% Influenza A, 10.23% Adenovirus, 6.23% HPIV3, 5.55% Human Metapneumovirus, 5.65% Coronavirus, 3.28% Influenza B and 2.75% HPIV1. Deduplication of multi-sampled patients yielded 112 and 199 individuals infected with HPIV2 and HPIV4 respectively. Of these, 41.96% of HPIV2 and 43.72% of HPIV4 individuals were co-infected with another pathogen.

• The leading Parainfluenza Virus Infection Companies working in the market include ModernaTX Inc., MedImmune LLC, Ansun Biopharma Inc., AlloVir, CyanVac LLC, QIAGEN Gaithersburg Inc., Novartis, Pfizer, Brazion Therapeutic, and others.

• Promising Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include mRNA-1653, MEDI-534, DAS181 dry powder, formulation F02, DAS181, and others.

• February 2024: CyanVac LLC announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for CVXGA1 low dose and CVXGA1 high dose. This Phase 1 trial is an open-label trial to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of two dosages (10^6 PFU and 10^7 PFU) of intranasal CVXGA1 administered as a single dose in healthy adults age 18-55 years and in adolescents age 12-17.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Overview

The human Parainfluenza virus (HPIV) is an enveloped, negative-sense, single-stranded RNA virus that belongs to the family of Paramyxoviridae. HPIV can cause both upper respiratory tract infection (URTI) and lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI) in children, usually under the age of 5, immunocompromised adults, and the elderly.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Parainfluenza Virus Infection Prevalent Cases 58in the US

• Total Parainfluenza Virus Infection Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the US

• Total Parainfluenza Virus Infection Prevalent Cases Based on the Serotypes in the US

• Total Parainfluenza Virus Infection Prevalent Cases in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCTs) Patients in the US

• Total Parainfluenza Virus Infection Treated Cases in the US

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Treatment Market Landscape

Parainfluenza Virus Infection treatment or prevention options for patients with PIV are limited as there are no approved antivirals or vaccines. Treatment of HPIV infection is generally symptomatic in healthy children and adults. Croup, commonly caused by HPIV1 and HPIV2 infection, presents with symptoms of a barking cough and stridor due to swelling and obstruction in the subglottic area of the trachea. Corticosteroids are the primary treatment for croup and have been shown to be beneficial for mild and moderate to severe croup. Among less ill children, corticosteroid treatment results in shorter emergency room visits, less frequent return medical visits, and improved sleep.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Dynamics

The Parainfluenza Virus Infection market dynamics is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that market will comprise of efficient treatment options. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2024- 2034.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Drugs Uptake

• DAS181 is a recombinant sialidase protein that can cleave sialic acid, the virus receptors located on the surface of epithelial cells lining the human respiratory tract. This interrupts the virus lifecycle and allows patients the chance to recover. By targeting the host rather than the virus, DAS181 is less susceptible to drug-resistant strains of the virus, and by targeting the host rather than a specific virus, DAS181 works for other viruses that use sialic acid receptors, such as parainfluenza virus, human metapneumovirus, and enterovirus.

• ALVR106 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific VST therapy candidate designed to target diseases caused by human metapneumovirus (hMPV), influenza, parainfluenza virus (PIV) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In vitro data demonstrate that ALVR106 reactive cells have antiviral activity against each of the target viruses with minimal or no activity against non-virus-infected cells. A Phase I/II study evaluating the safety and antiviral activity of ALVR106 in post-transplant patients with respiratory viral infections is ongoing.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Insights

“HPIVs cause a significant burden of disease in children and adults. A wide spectrum of illness including colds, croup, bronchiolitis, and pneumonia are attributed to these ubiquitous pathogens. The most severe disease is found among immune com promised patients and treatment at present remains largely supportive. Continued research for new vaccines and therapeutics is needed.” Parainfluenza Virus Infection (PIV) pipeline is very weak with only a single pipeline product in the Phase III developmental stage of clinical trials. The product displays potential of launch in the market.

• Parainfluenza Virus Infection Companies- ModernaTX Inc., MedImmune LLC, Ansun Biopharma Inc., AlloVir, CyanVac LLC, QIAGEN Gaithersburg Inc., Novartis, Pfizer, Brazion Therapeutic, and others.

• Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Therapies- mRNA-1653, MEDI-534, DAS181 dry powder, formulation F02, DAS181, and others.

• Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Dynamics: Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Drivers and Barriers

