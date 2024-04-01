Treatment Resistant Depression Market Size was ~USD 3100 Million in 2022, according to DelveInsight

Treatment Resistant Depression Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Treatment Resistant Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Treatment Resistant Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Treatment Resistant Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from Treatment Resistant Depression Market Research Report

• The current understanding of treatment-resistant depression has improved in recent decades, leading to growing awareness, improved management, and better outcomes.

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, Treatment Resistant Depression is more prevalent in females as compared to males. DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for TRD estimates that in EU4 and the UK, approximately 30% cases were males, and 70% were females in 2021.

• The leading Treatment Resistant Depression Companies working in the market include Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuti, Novartis, Relmada Therapeutics, Beckley Psytech, COMPASS Pathways, Axsome Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, and several others.

• Promising Treatment Resistant Depression Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include NV5138, MIJ821, REL-1017, BPL-003, COMP360 (Psilocybin), AXS-05, FALKIERI (esketamine DPI), and others.

• March 2024: Beckley Psytech Limited announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for BPL-003. This is a Phase 2 study randomized, quadruple masked, multi-center study designed to investigate the efficacy and safety of a single dose of BPL-003 combined with psychological support in patients with treatment resistant depression (TRD).

• March 2024: COMPASS Pathways announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Psilocybin. This is a phase III, international, multi-centre, randomised, parallel group, fixed repeat dose, double-blind, controlled study. The study population will include participants aged ≥18 years with Treatment Resistant Depression.

• March 2024: Janssen Research & Development LLC announced a study of Phase 4 clinical trials for Esketamine 56 mg and Esketamine 84 mg. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the efficacy of each individual dose of esketamine nasal spray, 56 milligram (mg) and 84 mg, compared with placebo nasal spray in improving depressive symptoms in participants with treatment resistant depression (TRD), as assessed by the change from baseline in the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score from Day 1 (prerandomization) to the end of the 4 week double-blind treatment phase (Day 28).

Treatment Resistant Depression Overview

Treatment Resistant Depression is usually linked to higher rates of comorbidity, particularly with other psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and fibromyalgia. On the other hand, the impact of both physical and psychiatric illness comorbidities is much higher amongst TRD patients. Some environmental factors related to TRD are lower socioeconomic status, non-supportive social environment, family conflicts, chronic stressors, and multiple loss events, lower level of education, and social support and work dysfunction.

Treatment Resistant Depression Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Treatment Resistant Depression Prevalent Cases

• Treatment Resistant Depression Age-specific Cases

• Treatment Resistant Depression Gender-specific Cases

• Treatment Resistant Depression Treated Cases

Treatment Resistant Depression Market Insights

The five main Treatment Resistant Depression strategies used to overcome a partial response or lack of response to antidepressant therapy are optimization, switching, combination, augmentation, and somatic therapies. Because there is no standard treatment approach, mental health experts offer the aforesaid strategies based on the re-evaluation of patients with treatment-resistant depression. The patient with depression not responding to antidepressant monotherapy requires a highly individualized treatment plan, and accordingly, some people will respond to a specific treatment, while others do not.

Treatment Resistant Depression Treatment Landscape

The Treatment Resistant Depression treatment response of patients suffering from TRD varies from patient to patient. According to various researches, 10–30% of patients suffering from TRD who take antidepressants experience a poor response with residual symptoms and are required to try a variety of treatment alternatives. On the other hand, recently some developmental initiatives have been taken towards the management of treatment-resistant depression that can be seen by the interest shown in this area by some key players. Therefore, with some interesting therapies that are being investigated in the pipeline, the condition of the market for this disease should evolve. This would further encourage reimbursement of insurance, adoption by doctors, compliance with patients, and, eventually, the genesis of a broad, untapped sector.

Treatment Resistant Depression Market Size

The Treatment Resistant Depression market size in the 7MM is expected to increase by 2032. As per DelveInsight’s estimation, the treatment space will experience a significant impact in the coming years due to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world, in the forecast period (2023-2032).

Treatment Resistant Depression Emerging Therapies

• Non-Pharmacologic (VNS, ECT, TNS etc.)

• SYMBYAX (Eli Lilly)

• Antidepressants

• SPRAVATO (Johnson & Johnson)

• NV-5138 (Navitor Pharmaceuticals/ Supernus Pharmaceuticals)

• MIJ821 (Novartis)

Treatment Resistant Depression Drugs Uptake

• NV-5138 is a first-in-class, orally active small molecule that selectively activates mTORC1 in the brain. The sestrin-binding leucine mimetic, developed by Navitor’s scientists, is based on observations that sestrin is the protein component of the mTORC1 pathway that senses availability of amino acids like leucine. NV-5138 offers the potential for rapid-acting antidepressant benefits without the psychotomimetic side effects and abuse potential observed with other rapid acting agents. It is being developed in collaboration with the Supernus Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of TRD. The drug is currently being evaluated for its safety and efficacy in its Phase II trials.

• DB104, or liafensine, is a potential first-in-class drug targeting TRD. Denovo discovered a novel genetic biomarker for DB104 efficacy using its unique machine learning approach with whole genome sequencing. It is a triple reuptake inhibitor targeting transporters for dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine. Recently it announced dosing of the first patient in its biomarker-guided global Phase IIb clinical trial (ENLIGHTEN) to assess the safety and efficacy of DB104 (liafensine) in patients with TRD.

Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Dynamics

The treatment-resistant depression market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. We have a robust pipeline of treatments currently in development, featuring innovative Mechanisms of Action (MoA), enhanced safety profiles, and improved tolerability, aimed at addressing Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD). This includes compounds such as MIJ821 and Psilocybin, among others. The recent approval of esketamine nasal spray for TRD patients is a significant milestone, signifying a positive outlook for the treatment-resistant depression market. Esketamine promises to be a transformative therapy due to its unique mechanism of action and ease of administration.

Scope of the Treatment Resistant Depression Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Treatment Resistant Depression Companies- Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuti, Novartis, Relmada Therapeutics, Beckley Psytech, COMPASS Pathways, Axsome Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, and several others.

• Treatment Resistant Depression Pipeline Therapies- NV5138, MIJ821, REL-1017, BPL-003, COMP360 (Psilocybin), AXS-05, FALKIERI (esketamine DPI), and others.

• Treatment Resistant Depression Market Dynamics: Treatment Resistant Depression Market Drivers and Barriers

