Synovial Sarcoma Market Size is expected to grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Synovial Sarcoma Market

• The current understanding of Synovial Sarcoma has greatly improved in recent decades, leading to growing awareness, improved management, and better outcomes.

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, synovial sarcoma is more prominent in males in comparison to females.

• According to Aytekin et al. (2020), A total of 3228 patients of synovial sarcoma were identified of which 1521 were females (47.1%) and 1707 were males (52.9%) respectively.

• The leading Synovial Sarcoma Companies working in the market include Takara Bio Inc., Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., Onco Therapy Science Inc., C4 Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, Epizyme Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Ipsen, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Inc., and others.

• Promising Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include CFT8634, FHD-609, Afamitresgene autoleucel, AL3818, Itacitinib, CAB-AXL-ADC, TP-1287, APX005M, Tazemetostat, and others.

• March 2024: Epizyme Inc. announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Tazemetostat. This study will include participants with various types of cancer known as soft-tissue sarcomas. This is a Phase II, multicenter, open-label, single arm, 2-stage study of tazemetostat 800 mg BID (twice daily) and 1600 mg QD (once daily). Subjects will be screened for eligibility within 21 days of the planned date of the first dose of tazemetostat and enrolled into one of 8 cohorts.

• March 2024: Adaptimmune announced a study of Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials for Afamitresgene autoleucel. This is a pediatric basket study to investigate the safety and efficacy of afamitresgene autoleucel in HLA-A*02 eligible and MAGE-A4 positive subjects aged 2-21 years of age with advanced cancers.

Synovial Sarcoma Overview

Synovial sarcoma is cancer that can originate from different types of soft tissue, such as muscle or ligaments. It is often found in the arm, leg, or foot and near joints such as the wrist or ankle. It can also form in soft tissues in the lung or abdomen. Synovial sarcoma may also be called malignant synovioma. It accounts for 5–10% of soft-tissue tumors. For every one million people, one to two are diagnosed with synovial sarcoma per year in the US.

Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Incident Cases

• Gender-specific Cases

• Age-specific Cases

• Location-specific Cases

• Stage-specific Case

• Antigens-specific (MAGE-A4, NY-ESO-1, PRAME, and others) Cases

• Treated Patient Pool in First-line Setting

• Treated Patient Pool in Secondline and Above (Heavily pretreated)

Synovial Sarcoma Market Dynamics

The synovial sarcoma market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. A wide array of biomarkers linked to synovial sarcoma are presently under investigation to understand their pathways and mechanisms of action. Extensive research conducted on this has significantly contributed to the in-depth study of the disease’s pathophysiology, which, in turn, can be leveraged for new drug development. Sarcomas, a diverse group of tumors affecting individuals of all age groups, have created an opportunity for personalized therapy, allowing companies to offer premium services and achieve high profits. Notably, various targeted therapies, such as Letetresgene autoleucel by GSK and ADP-A2M4 by Adaptimmune, both in Phase II development, are anticipated to soon enter the synovial sarcoma market, contributing to its growth.

Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Landscape

The treatment plan for synovial sarcoma is tailored to the individual patient. The type of treatment that is usually depend on size and location of the tumor, the patient’s age and overall health, and patient’s preference. The goal of the treatment for synovial sarcoma is to cure the cancer. However, not all patients are cured. In some may come back. If the cancer comes back, it may be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or targeted therapy. As per latest treatment paradigms chemotherapy regimen is administered for a fixed number of cycles followed by a watchful waiting approach to assess the optimum response. Doxorubicin and Ifosfamideconstitute the first line approach thereby helping generate a large chunk of the revenue.

Synovial Sarcoma Drug Market

DelveInsight’s analysts estimate that the market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased incidence and the expected launch of novel therapies, such as Anlotinib (Advenchen Laboratories), ADP-A2M4: (Adaptimmune Therapeutics) and others during the forecast period (2023–2032) . The pharmacotherapy space is witnessing the development of an antitumor agent like Trabectedin, which is sold under the trade name YONDELIS (Pharma Mar SA/Johnson and Johnson) and a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) like Pazopanib sold under the brand name VOTRIENT (Novartis Pharmaceuticals). Several other drugs are in pipeline like Anlotinib (Advenchen Laboratories), ADP-A2M4 (Adaptimmune Therapeutics), Tazemetostat (Epizyme/IPSEN), TBI-1301 (Takara Bio), and others.

Synovial Sarcoma Emerging Therapies

• ADP-A2M4 (Adaptimmune Therapeutics)

• Anlotinib (Advenchen Laboratories)

• Tazemetostat (Epizyme/IPSEN)

Synovial Sarcoma Market Landscape

The Synovial Sarcoma market landscape is speculated to change in the coming years owing to the launch of several upcoming therapies. Significant amount of research and developmental activities over the past several years have led to the gradual emergence of more effective and less toxic treatment modalities in synovial sarcoma patients. Some of the major players in the global Synovial Sarcoma market in the late phase of clinical development are Advenchen Laboratories, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Epizyme/IPSEN, Takara Bio, and others.

Synovial Sarcoma Drugs Uptake

• AL3818 (Anlotinib) is an orally administered receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (VEGFR1, VEGFR2/KDR, and VEGFR3), stem cell factor receptor (C-kit), platelet-derived growth factor (PDGFβ), and fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR1, FGFR2, and FGFR3). AL3818 is being evaluated for the treatment of alveolar soft part sarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, and synovial sarcoma in a global Phase III trial. It is being developed by Advenchen Laboratories. The both FDA and EMA has granted AL3818 an orphan drug designation for the potential treatment of soft tissue sarcomas.

• Adaptimmune’s Afamitresgene autoleucel (formerly ADP-A2M4) is directed to a member of the MAGE family of cancer testis antigens expressed in a number of solid tumor cell types. The MAGE-A4 antigen is among the most commonly expressed cancer testis antigens. The MAGE-A4 antigen is among the most commonly expressed cancer-testis antigens. Adaptimmune is evaluating its affinity-enhanced SPEAR T-cells in synovial sarcoma and Myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS). A registration directed Phase II clinical trial is ongoing in synovial sarcoma in which the MAGE-A4 antigen is expressed. Enrollment in Cohorts 1 and 2 are complete. An overall response rate (ORR) of approximately 39% in heavily pre-treated patients with synovial sarcoma and a median duration of response of around 12 months was announced at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) in November 2022. Filing of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for the lead product (afamitresgene autoleucel or “afami-cel”) in synovial sarcoma has been initiated with the US Food and Drug Administration, with completion of the filing targeted for mid-2023. ADP-A2M4 is the most promising drug candidate with the potential to create the largest amount of impact on the overall treatment market.

• Tazemetostat (Epizyme/IPSEN) is an inhibitor of the methyltransferase, EZH2, andsome EZH2 gain-of-function mutations including Y646X, A682G, and A692V. Tazemetostat also inhibited EZH1 with a half-maximal inhibitory concentration(IC50) of 392 nM, approximately 36 times higher than the IC50 for inhibition of EZH2.Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase II (NCT02601950) clinical study for the treatment of synovial sarcoma. Tazemetostat is also receivedapproval for adults and pediatric patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma not eligible for complete resection basedof NCT02601950 trial.

• TBI-1301 (mipetresgene autoleucel) is a novel gene engineered autologous T cell product with NY-ESO-1-specific TCR retroviral vector which expressed affinity enhanced NY-ESO-1-specific TCR and siRNA to silence endogenous TCR. Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase I/II (NCT03250325) study to assess the safety and efficacy of TBI-1301 in patients with advanced or recurrent synovial sarcoma not suitable for surgical resection and resistant to anthracycline. In May 2023 - Takara Bio announced the results from the clinical trial of NY-ESO-1-specific TCR gene therapy in Japan. Throughout its leading biotechnology, Takara Bio is proceeding with the preparation for the New Drug Application of TBI-1301 inJapan along with the establishment of its post marketing supply chain system.

Scope of the Synovial Sarcoma Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Synovial Sarcoma Companies- Takara Bio Inc., Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., Onco Therapy Science Inc., C4 Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, Epizyme Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Ipsen, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Inc., and others.

• Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies- CFT8634, FHD-609, Afamitresgene autoleucel, AL3818, Itacitinib, CAB-AXL-ADC, TP-1287, APX005M, Tazemetostat, and others.

• Synovial Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Synovial Sarcoma Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Synovial Sarcoma Executive Summary

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Synovial Sarcoma

4. Synovial Sarcoma: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Synovial Sarcoma: Disease Background and Overview

6. Synovial Sarcoma Patient Journey

7. Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Synovial Sarcoma Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Synovial Sarcoma Treatment

11. Synovial Sarcoma Marketed Products

12. Synovial Sarcoma Emerging Therapies

13. Synovial Sarcoma: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Synovial Sarcoma Market Outlook

16. Synovial Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement Overview of Synovial Sarcoma

17. Synovial Sarcoma KOL Views

18. Synovial Sarcoma Market Drivers

19. Synovial Sarcoma Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

