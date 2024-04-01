Ewing Sarcoma Market Projected to Expand by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

Ewing Sarcoma Market Forecast

Ewing Sarcoma companies are Gradalis, Eisai, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, etc.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Ewing Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Ewing Sarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ewing Sarcoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Ewing Sarcoma market report provides current treatment practices, Ewing Sarcoma emerging drugs, Ewing Sarcoma market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted epidemiology in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2019 to 2032. Ewing Sarcoma Pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities.

Key Takeaways from the Ewing Sarcoma Market Report

• According to DelveInsight, Ewing Sarcoma market is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, men are more frequently effected than women (with 3:2), in case of Ewing Sarcoma.

• Additionally, more than 80% of Ewing’s sarcomais attributed to bone, often in femur, pelvis, ribsetc. Extra-osseous affects the soft tissues aroundthe bones, such as cartilage or muscle.

• The leading Ewing Sarcoma Companies include Gradalis, Eisai, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Tyme, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Valent Technologies, LLC, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, Inhibrx, Inc., and others.

• Promising Ewing Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies include Vigil EWS, Eribulin mesylate, Seclidemstat, SM-88, Lurbinectedin, CP-751,871, Abemaciclib, CLR 131, VAL-413, TP-1287, Nivolumab, Bempegaldesleukin, INBRX-109, and others

Ewing Sarcoma Overview

Ewing’s sarcoma also known as peripheral primitive neuroectodermal tumor, Askin tumor, extraosseous Ewing sarcoma, and Ewing sarcoma family of tumors is a malignant tumor that usuallybegins growing in a bone. It occurs primarily in children and young adults, often appearing duringthe teen years. Although Ewing’s sarcoma can develop in any bone, it usually affects the longbones, like femur, tibia, humerus, and the bones of pelvis. Occasionally, this tumor begins in themuscles and soft tissues (known as extra-osseous Ewing’s sarcoma).

Recent Developmental Activities in the Ewing Sarcoma Treatment Landscape

• Vigil (Gradalis) is a fully personalized cellular immunotherapy being examined for the treatment of advanced cancers with major focus on recurrent or refractory Ewing’s sarcoma. Vigil combines genetic engineering with immuno-oncology to stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. The cells from the tumor are genetically modified in two ways. First, the cells are modified to inhibit the production of furin protein that makes it difficult for the immune system to detect cancer cells. Second, cells are modified to produce granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). Phase I study revealed clinical benefit with a median survival of two years. While the median OS of patients in the Phase II study, treated with the combination of Vigil, Irinotecan, and Temozolomide was not met; however, favorable eventfree survival was observed. It is currently under phase III trial and the estimated completion date of this study is December 2022.

• Eribulin mesylate (Eisai) is the first in the halichondrin class of microtubule dynamics inhibitors with a novel mechanism of action and inhibit the growth phase of microtubule dynamics, with increased vascular perfusion and permeability in tumor cores. It is currently under phase II trial for Ewing Sarcoma. In pre-clinical studies, eribulin showed broad-spectrum cytotoxicity and had low IC50 values when tested using a large panel of cancer cell lines. This investigational molecule has completed Phase II trial an assessment of the safety and preliminary activity of eribulin mesylate in pediatric participants with relapsed/refractory rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), non-rhabdomyosarcoma soft tissue sarcoma (NRSTS), or Ewing sarcoma (EWS) in January 2022.

• SM-88 (Tyme) is a novel, oral, investigational agent evaluated as maintenance therapy in combination with methoxsalen, phenytoin. SM88 is an exclusive dysfunctional tyrosine derivative and is the backbone of SM-88 used with MPS. It is designed to be absorbed by the cancer cell as if it were a functional tyrosine, but after uptake it interrupts the processes of protein synthesis, with key targeting of mucin 1. it is currently under phase II trial for Ewing Sarcoma and the estimated completion of this study is by 2022.

• Seclidemstat (Salarius Pharmaceuticals) is a small molecule designed to inhibit lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1 or KDM1A), an enzyme regulating gene expression. LSD1 has been implicated in various types of cancer, with higher levels of LSD1 associated with poor patient prognosis. Seclidemstat (SP 2577) has been shown to inhibit LSD1’s demethylation and scaffolding properties and has demonstrated potent therapeutic activity in preclinical models of Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric/adolescent bone cancer. It is currently under Phase I clinical trial and the expected completion date of this study in September 2023.

Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Ewing Sarcoma Incident Cases

• Ewing Sarcoma Subtype-specific Cases

• Ewing Sarcoma Age-Specific Cases

• Ewing Sarcoma Gender-Specific Cases

Ewing Sarcoma Market Insights

The overall improvement in outcome of ES has been made through the tremendous efforts of researcher, clinicians all over the world, better liaison between all the stakeholders of treating team, and collaborative international research in a huge number of cases. The main challenge now remains in preventing recurrence, preventing drug resistance, reducing therapy related long-term toxicities and improving outcome in those with metastatic and relapsed/recurrent disease.

Ewing’s Sarcoma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of Ewing Sarcoma market is expected to change due to the improvement in the diagnosis, incremental healthcare expenditure across the world and expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2022─2032. Companies all over the globe are persistently working towards the development of new treatment therapies and some of the key players at the global level are Tyme, Gradalis, Oncurious, Eisai, and others.

Ewing Sarcoma Market Landscape

Anticipated launch of therapies such as Vigil, Eribulin mesylate is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2022–2032. Widespread research and developmental activities of pharmaceutical companies, along with rising incidence will further fuel the growth of the market.

Scope of the Ewing Sarcoma Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Ewing Sarcoma Companies- Gradalis, Eisai, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Tyme, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Valent Technologies, LLC, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, Inhibrx, Inc., and others

• Ewing Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies- Vigil EWS, Eribulin mesylate, Seclidemstat, SM-88, Lurbinectedin, CP-751,871, Abemaciclib, CLR 131, VAL-413, TP-1287, Nivolumab, Bempegaldesleukin, INBRX-109, and others

• Ewing Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Ewing Sarcoma Market Drivers and Barriers

• Ewing Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs, and Emerging Drugs

