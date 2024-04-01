Motion Control Market is estimated to reach US$26.319 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.80%
The motion control market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.80% from US$14.583 billion in 2022 to US$26.319 billion by 2029.
The motion control market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.80% from US$14.583 billion in 2022 to US$26.319 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the motion control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.80% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$26.319 billion by 2029.
The motion control market spans a broad spectrum of applications and industries, including robotics, automation, aerospace, and automotive. It involves the exact movement and placement of mechanical systems made possible by technology such as servo drives, motors, actuators, sensors, and controllers. The market for motion control is expanding quickly due to advances in AI, IoT, and robotics, as well as the need for improved accuracy, productivity, and efficiency in manufacturing processes. Among the major companies that contribute to this market's continuous innovation and evolution are Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
The term "motion control" describes the techniques and technologies used in the robotics, industrial, and automotive industries to control the movement of mechanical parts. It entails using servo drives, motors, actuators, and sensors to precisely control acceleration, position, and speed. By automating difficult actions and jobs, this technology significantly improves productivity, accuracy, and efficiency in industrial processes. Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are significant participants in the motion control market that are advancing innovation and technological developments in this area to satisfy changing industry demands.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in March 2024, the latest integrated PLC/CNC motion controller, Power Motion i-MODEL A Plus (PMi-A Plus), will be unveiled by global automation leader FANUC America Corporation at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, at exhibit B-4026. Though PMi-A Plus makes it possible to use FANUC controls for general motion control equipment, users all over the world rely on FANUC for its superior control and servo technology, dependability, and support for CNC machine tools.
Based on components, it is segmented into AC drives, actuators, motion controllers, electronic drives, and others. The motion control market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the electronic drives segment. Electronic drives, which include servo drives and variable frequency drives (VFDs), are crucial components that regulate motor speed and torque with precision. As industries increasingly adopt automation and robotics, there is a rising demand for electronic drives due to their ability to provide efficient and accurate motion control. Moreover, advancements in electronic drive technologies, such as improved energy efficiency and integrated smart features, further fuel their adoption across various sectors, driving the growth of the electronic drive segment in the motion control market.
Based on applications, the market is segmented into packaging, assembling or disassembling, metal fabricators, material handling, metal fabrication, and others. In the motion control market, the packaging segment is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate. This is mostly because more and more sectors of the economy, including consumer goods, medicines, and food and beverage, need automated packaging solutions. Motion control technology-driven automated packaging systems have advantages including increased productivity, better accuracy, quicker production rates, and lower labor costs. Businesses are spending increasingly on sophisticated packing gear and systems that depend on precise motion control for operations like filling, sealing, labeling, and palletizing as they aim for higher productivity and throughput. The motion control market's packaging segment is expanding due to this tendency.
Based on industry vehicles, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, electronics, packaging, manufacturing, and others. The market for motion control is expected to increase significantly in the automobile sector. The growing popularity of electric cars (EVs), autonomous driving technology, and sophisticated manufacturing techniques are the main drivers of this expansion. Motion control systems are essential to automated production lines for parts including engines and gearboxes, steering systems, and electric vehicle propulsion. Motion control is also essential for missile guidance systems, navigation systems, and aircraft control surfaces in the aerospace and defense industries. Nonetheless, the motion control market within this segment is anticipated to develop significantly due to the automotive industry's swift shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles.
Based on geography, the motion control market in North America is expanding rapidly due to several causes. This growth is being fueled by the region's strong player base, technical developments, and broad use of automation in sectors like manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, and electronics. Furthermore, government measures encouraging industrial automation and efficiency together with higher R&D spending are driving the market ahead. North America is a significant growth region in the global motion control market because of the growing demand for increased productivity, quality control, and cost reduction in industrial processes. This drives the adoption of motion control technologies across varied applications.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the motion control market that have been covered are ABB Ltd. FANUC Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Novanta Inc.
The market analytics report segments the motion control market on the following basis:
• By Component:
o AC Drives
o Actuators
o Motion Controller
o Electronic Drives
o Others
• By Application:
o Packaging
o Assembly/Disassembly
o Material Handling
o Metal Fabrication
o Others
• By Industry vertical:
o Automotive
o Aerospace, and Defense
o Electronics
o Packaging
o Manufacturing
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• ABB Ltd.
• FANUC Corporation
• Parker Hannifin Corporation
• Rockwell Automation, Inc.
• Siemens AG
• Yaskawa Electric Corporation
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
• Novanta Inc.
