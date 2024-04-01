Criminal Defence Lawyer Kimberly Miles From Miles Criminal Law Receives 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Navigating the criminal justice system can be difficult. An individual, whether adult or youth, facing any criminal charge would benefit from a strong helping hand with extensive experience in criminal law. Understanding the client’s problem to assist in finding the best solution is but one of the many services provided at Miles Criminal Law. Kimberly Miles has dedicated her career to providing top-notch criminal law services to her clients, which has helped her grow to be a renowned name in the business. This is underlined by the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award of excellence for her outstanding dedication in the industry. She has passed the 50-Point Inspection of ThreeBestRatedⓇ for several consecutive years to round out the honour.
Kimberly Miles is one of rare professionals who clearly fixed her career path in the very early stages of her life. She completed her Bachelor’s degree with Honours in Psychology from the University of Western Ontario, which has helped her understand the psychology behind criminal cases. She completed her degree in law in 2002, following which she articled at a large full-service firm. Kimberly was called to the bar in 2003, and then worked as an associate for two prominent defence lawyers, practicing criminal law. In 2024 she received her Masters of Law from Osgoode Hall Law School. Kimberly is a past executive member of the County of Simcoe's Criminal Lawyers Association (CLACS) and is currently an executive member of the Barrie branch of Lawyers Feed the Hungry. She holds memberships in the Law Society of Ontario, the Criminal Lawyers’ Association, and the Simcoe County Lawyers’ Association
Kimberly has always been actively involved in the criminal justice system with a strong commitment to community involvement. Her prominent presence in the courtroom has helped build her reputation in Barrie and the surrounding area of Simcoe County. Her team is experienced and well-informed about the legal process and will efficiently assist in handling your criminal case. Please contact the office to schedule your appointment and the staff would be happy to provide personal assistance in accordance with the circumstances.
Kimberly handles almost all criminal offences, including but not limited to homicide, robbery, driving offences, weapons charges, domestic offences, violent crimes, theft and fraud, property crimes, and break and enter. She offers a free initial consultation where she can provide information on the court system and what to expect throughout the process.
Kimberly Miles
Miles Criminal Law
+1 705-735-0778
info@milescriminallaw.com