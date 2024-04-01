Murkez Technologies Partners with ARU to Enhance Digital Infrastructure
Murkez Technologies, a global leader in providing innovative IT solutions across various industries, proudly announces its partnership with ARU.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murkez Technologies, a global leader in providing innovative IT solutions across various industries, proudly announces its partnership with ARU, the U.S. leader in specialty Farm/Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology.
ARU, renowned for its solutions-oriented approach and commitment to innovation in farm and agribusiness insurance, has entrusted Murkez Technologies with improving their digital assets. As part of this collaboration, Murkez will provide ARU with web application development, mobile development, and QA automation services, leveraging its expertise to deliver bespoke IT solutions.
Murkez Technologies currently provides a wide range of services to clients across 3 continents. The company seamlessly integrates nearshore and global talent sourcing ensuring operational and cost efficiency across all business functions from core operations to back-office support. Murkez has partnered with companies in diverse industries, leading to an experienced team capable of swiftly delivering tailored solutions in response to dynamic market conditions and evolving customer requirements.
"As a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, Murkez Technologies is passionate about empowering businesses with cutting-edge digital transformations," affirmed Ahmad Mian, Chairman & CEO at Murkez Technologies. "ARU has grown rapidly over the past few years and we are thrilled to join forces to deliver top-tier web and mobile applications to enhance their digital infrastructure and bolster their capacity."
ARU recognizes the importance of digital products in delivering superior services to its clientele. By partnering with Murkez Technologies, ARU aims to leverage state-of-the-art technologies to streamline its processes, enhance customer interactions, and maintain its position as a leader in the agribusiness insurance industry.
“Since ARU’s inception, we have known that technology plays a pivotal role in delivering a superior value proposition to our distribution partners and policyholders,” stated Farid Nagji, COO at ARU. “We are excited to collaborate with Murkez Technologies to further strengthen our digital capabilities and remain at the forefront of innovation and modernization of the Farm / Ag insurance landscape.”
About Murkez Technologies:
Murkez Technologies is a global IT and Business consulting company serving industry-leading clientele across North America, Europe and the Middle East. Headquartered in Houston, TX, with operational presence in Lahore, Kuwait and Zurich, Murkez provides tailored solutions for a diverse range of industries. Specializing in BPO, IT and IT-enabled services, Murkez seamlessly integrates nearshore and global talent sourcing, delivering unparalleled support across functions ranging from finance to cutting-edge IT solutions, and streamlined back-office operations.
About Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU):
Agribusiness Risk Underwriters was founded in 2016 and has quickly risen to become the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. ARU uses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable risk portfolio of historically challenging Farm / Ag risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU serves a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.
