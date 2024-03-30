Murkez Technologies Partners with Leading US-Based Industrial Equipment & Solutions Provider Del Rey Partners
Murkez Technologies and Del Rey Partners join forces to revolutionize procurement processes, ensuring swift delivery of industrial solutions worldwideHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murkez Technologies, a global company delivering tailored IT and Business solutions across various industry sectors, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Del Rey Partners, a global supplier of industrial & marine equipment and solutions for diverse industrial sectors.
Del Rey Partners, with a significant presence in mining, transportation, oil & gas, offshore operations, and construction industries, is known for its commitment to fast, reliable, and cost-effective procurement and distribution services. After a successful trial period, this partnership will continue to streamline procurement processes and ensure the swift and reliable delivery of essential industrial equipment & machinery to Del Rey Partners' global clients.
Del Rey has three US distribution and logistics centers that cover over 90% of the heavy industry in the United States, and strategic warehouses & logistics partners in Europe and Latin America.
Murkez Technologies is currently providing a wide range of services to clients across 3 continents. The company seamlessly integrates nearshore and global talent sourcing ensuring operational and cost efficiency across all business functions from core operations to back-office support. Murkez has partnered with companies in diverse industries, leading to an experienced team capable of swiftly delivering bespoke solutions in response to dynamic market conditions and evolving customer requirements.
Ahmad Mian, Chairman & CEO of Murkez Technologies, commented, "Murkez continues to contribute significant value to Del Rey’s rapid global growth and operational efficiency goals and we look forward to a progressive partnership.”
Andre Doerfer, Partner & Co-Owner at Del Rey, expressed, 'We look forward to a successful partnership with Murkez Technologies, one that is mutually beneficial and aligned with our commitment to excellence in industrial solutions.”
About Murkez Technologies
Murkez Technologies is a global IT and Business consulting company serving industry-leading clientele across North America, Europe and the Middle East. Headquartered in Houston, TX, with operational presence in Lahore, Kuwait and Zurich, Murkez provides tailored solutions for a diverse range of industries. Specializing in BPO, IT and IT-enabled services, Murkez seamlessly integrates nearshore and global talent sourcing, delivering unparalleled support across functions ranging from finance to cutting-edge IT solutions, and streamlined back-office operations.
About Del Rey Partners
Del Rey Partners is a global leader in industrial solutions, specializing in providing high-quality industrial equipment & components, including replacement parts, engine overhaul solutions, marine equipment, and mining technologies. Head quartered in Houston, TX and with logistics centers in Chicago, Miami, Amsterdam, and Brazil, Del Rey Partners ensures efficient and timely delivery of critical industrial components to clients across various industries, including mining, transportation, oil & gas, offshore operations, and construction.
