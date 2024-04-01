Readout from White House meeting with Lt. Gen. Russell Honore, advisor to HDPAC, ODIHA and the National Urban League
READOUT OF PRINCIPAL DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR JON FINER’S MEETING ON HAITI WITH LEADERS OF CIVIL RIGHTS GROUPS INCLUDING HDPAC AND ODIHA
Today, Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer met with leaders of U.S.-based Black civil rights groups to have a dialogue about the crisis in Haiti and U.S. efforts to support the Haitian people. Mr. Finer underscored the Administration’s commitment to ensuring a better future for Haiti and outlined the steps taken by the United States to work with Haitian stakeholders and international partners to address instability in Haiti, including by supporting the UN-authorized Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to Haiti and lifting up Haitian-led solutions to the political impasse.
Additionally, White House officials shared the President’s authorization to provide urgently needed assistance to Haitian security forces to aid in the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure against organized and targeted gang attacks. During the conversation, Mr. Finer reaffirmed the United States’ determination to work with Haitian and international partners over the long-term to advance democratic governance, citizen security, and economic progress in Haiti. The United States remains the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Haiti, providing over $170 million since October 2022.
Civil rights leaders shared their advice, including the urgent need for more international assistance for Haiti and greater public awareness about the deep security challenges that Haitians are facing. The leaders also highlighted the importance of bolstering Haitian-driven efforts to restore political stability and address the deep humanitarian needs in Haiti, drawing upon support from Haitian diaspora and Black communities in the United States.
The United States remains committed to supporting the Haitian people and recognizes the positive role that U.S. civil society and diaspora communities can play in ensuring a successful and sustainable resolution to the crisis in Haiti.
The roundtable participants included:
Gen. Russel Honoré (Ret.), Advisor, ODIHA, HDPAC and National Urban League
Marc Morial, President, National Urban League
Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder & President, National Action Network
Derrick Johnson, President, NAACP
Raymond Audain, Senior Council, NAACP Legal Défense Fund
Dr. Ron Daniels, President, Institute of the Black World
Jocelyn McCalla, Executive Director, National Coalition for Haitian Rights
Tara Murray, Executive Director Washington Bureau, Senior Vice President Policy & Advocacy, National Urban League
Ebonie Riley, Senior Vice President, National Action Network
From the White House and the U.S. Department of State:
Jon Finer, Assistant to the President & Principal Deputy National Security Advisor, National Security Council
Brian Nichols, Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere, State Department
Amanda Mansour, Special Assistant to the President & Senior Director for Partnerships & Global Engagement, National Security Council
Daniel P. Erikson, Special Assistant to the President & Senior Director for Western Hemisphere, National Security Council
Brent A. Robinson, Director for Partnerships & Global Engagement, National Security Council
Lauren Michaels, Director for the Caribbean, National Security Council
Vanessa L. Vidal Castellanos, Director of Strategic Communications & Assistant Spokesperson, National Security Council
Feven Solomon, Senior Advisor for Public Engagement, White House Office of Public Engagement.
