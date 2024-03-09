HDPAC AND ODIHA CALL ON THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO SUPPORT A CONSENSUS GOVERNMENT OF TRANSITION IN HAITI
THE HATIAN DIASPORA POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (HDPAC) AND ODIHA CALL ON THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO SUPPORT A CONSENSUS GOVERNMENT OF TRANSITION IN HAITI
The time for talks has come and passed. This is a time for decisive actions, and a new transitional government is the first step towards avoiding an all-out civil war in Haiti.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Contact:
— Dr. Georges J. Casimir, President, HDPAC
Dr. Georges J. Casimir
President, HDPAC
1629 K Street, Suite 300
Washington, DC 20006
Telephone: 917-687-5694
Email: Info@hdpac.org
David L. Alexis
President, ODIHA
956 Syboney Street, NW
Palm Bay, Florida 32907
Telephone: 202-766-4106
Email: David@odiha.org
THE HATIAN DIASPORA POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE (HDPAC) AND THE OFFICE OF THE HAITIAN DIASPORA (ODIHA) ANNOUNCE THEIR SUPPORT FOR A CONSENSUS GOVERNMENT OF TRANSITION IN HAITI
Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a significant portion of the population in Port-au-Prince has been displaced, and the population across the nation has struggled to survive with severe shortages of food, water and medicine. In the last three years the United Nations has reported communities across Haiti terrorized and some five thousand people killed by well-armed criminal gangs.
(https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitis-gang-wars-death-toll-doubles-nearly-5000-year-un-2024-01-23/).
In the last two weeks this situation has evolved into a full-scale civil war with organized gangs freeing thousands of dangerous inmates from two prisons and attacking government buildings, the international airport, and several police stations. Death and instability are rising at an alarming and increasing rate. Under Ariel Henry, kidnapping, rape and murder have increased. (https://thehill.com/latino/4516984-haitian-advocates-call-for-us-policy-reset-as-crisis-deepens/).
The Haitian diaspora supports a transitional government which shall be entrusted to carry out very specific mandates, such as establishing security throughout the country and organizing free and fair elections within a reasonable and specific time-table.
We are working with Haiti’s partners to gather support for the new transitional government in the form of critical humanitarian aid and the deployment of a qualified police force to assist, support, equip and train the Haitian police, in conjunction with the Haitian Military. We further call on the United States to take immediate steps to stop the flow of illegal weapons and ammunition from the United States to the violent gangs who have murdered and terrorized thousands of our daughters and sons, mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers. “The time for talks has come and passed. This is a time for decisive actions, and a new transitional government is the first step towards avoiding an all-out civil war in Haiti.” Dr. Georges J. Casimir, President, Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee (HDPAC).
HDPAC has endeavoured to work with all people of good conscience who would like to see a better, functioning democracy in Haiti. To that end, Ret. Lt. General Russell Honoré has agreed to serve as an advisor to help assist with re-establishing security in Haiti. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russel_L._Honoré).
“We in the Haitian diaspora anticipated the worsening of the situation in Haiti; that is the reason why in 2022 we worked with General Honoré to bring the parties together in the Diaspora Unity Summit in Louisiana at Southern University in Baton Rouge in an attempt to solve the problem but the U.S. State Department, France and Canada continued to support Ariel Henry even though the people of Haiti made it clear that Ariel had to go.” (https://www.sulc.edu/news/4660). David L. Alexis, President, Office of the Haitian Diaspora (ODIHA).
The Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee (HDPAC), and the Office of the Haitian Diaspora (ODIHA) will continue to work with the Biden administration to gather support not only for the transition of the new government, but the extension of TPS (Temporary Protective Status) for undocumented Haitians, and the suspension of deportations back to Haiti.
(https://www.wola.org/analysis/a-tragic-milestone-20000th-migrant-deported-to-haiti-since-biden-inauguration/).
We hope the international community will allow Haitians to decide for themselves who should lead the transitional government of the second oldest republic in the Western Hemisphere without undue influence or unneeded intervention from foreign entities. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Core_Group#:~:text=The%20Core%20Group%20was%20established,the%20Organization%20of%20American%20States%20.).
Dr. Georges J. Casimir
President,
Haitian Diaspora Political Action
Committee (HDPAC)
David L. Alexis
President
Office of the Haitian Diaspora
(ODIHA)
Dr. Georges J. Casimir
Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee
+1 202-993-5333
email us here