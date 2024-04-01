Transformation Insights, Inc. Announces the Launch of KTA Enterprise Cloud
Today's disconnected work ecosystem is being brought together with KTA, enabling success through the connection of people, processes, and technology.”EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformation Insights, a pioneering corporation dedicated to merging artificial intelligence with patented technology to amplify the human factor during change, proudly unveils the market launch of KTA Enterprise Cloud. Representing the first out-of-the-box change partner, KTA Enterprise Cloud marks a significant leap forward in change management innovation.
— CEO, Nathan Gampel
Utilizing technology derived from 30 patent claims, KTA Enterprise Cloud introduces the industry's first out-of-the-box neural network for today's modern global network. This network empowers companies to achieve more predictable outcomes from their most significant and intricate investments: change programs.
Designed for corporate change leaders and participants alike, KTA Enterprise Cloud offers a competitive edge through real-time data and analytics seamlessly integrated into program execution dashboards and generative artificial intelligence artifacts. By harnessing data generated across an enterprise during routine operations, KTA transforms raw information into groundbreaking intelligence that empowers organizations to excel in navigating change.
Through KTA Enterprise Cloud, large organizations can now leverage the advantages of a scalable neural network that facilitates seamless collaboration within today's SaaS ecosystem. This addresses critical gaps in risk reporting and growth forecasting, such as when companies use analytics to drive work networks that span long time horizons or diverse teams typically found in today's modern work ecosystem.
Through KTA Enterprise and now KTA Enterprise Cloud, the $2 trillion transformation market gains access to real-time people, process, and system data seamlessly integrated into today's change ecosystem available on the cloud. Future product enhancements include out-of-the-box applications for HR, Finance, and Sales. Through the KTA app store, KTA microservices seamlessly integrate with any KTA Enterprise Cloud node so users can get even more value from their KTA dataset. Together with its universal API technology and Kinetic Work combustion engine, KTA Enterprise Cloud brings the first genuinely agile technology solution for change to market that anyone, regardless of industry, can now benefit from.
