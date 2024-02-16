Transformation Insights, Inc. Successfully Closes Angel Round and Unveils Next Generation Technology KTA Enterprise

KTA provides Fortune 500s with a clearer understanding of what work is happening and why.”
— CEO, Nathan Gampel
EDISON , NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformation Insights, Inc., a pioneer in organizational transformation, announced the successful completion of its angel round and the official launch of its next-generation patented technology, KTA Enterprise.

In only eight months, Transformation Insights has expanded from a basement product concept to working with global clients and solving complex challenges, like how to do more with a virtual workforce.

KTA Enterprise upgrades the current version (CES 1.5) to a SaaS-style business, offering licenses and global technical support through an Artificial Intelligence-backed marketplace.

In the coming months, Transformation Insights will continue its expansion of KTA Enterprise by offering downloadable content like custom intelligent automation plug-ins so organizations can modernize with greater efficiency and accuracy.

When KTA's patented Human-Coded-Design technology is paired with modern AI and data reporting tools, the outcome is a first-of-its-kind product that connects teams and helps them work with a greater focus on shared value.

About Transformation Insights, Inc:

Transformation Insights, Inc. is a pioneer in organizational transformation. The company is dedicated to empowering organizations through cutting-edge technologies. The company's flagship product, KTA Enterprise, leverages modern Artificial Intelligence and patented Human-Coded-Design technologies to drive outsized returns from investments in change.

Transformation Insight is committed to leveraging patented technology to empower users to navigate change successfully. With a focus on developing cutting-edge solutions that unlock the Human Element, Transformation Insights enables individuals, systems, and organizations to thrive in the face of change.

