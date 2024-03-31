Captain Avispa - A Groundbreaking Animated Film with Latino Flavor
Luis Fonsi, Juanes, and Joy star in Juan Luis Guerra's Captain AvispaMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitan Avispa, an animated film dreamt and produced by music icon Juan Luis Guerra, and starred by incredibly talented musicians such a Luis Fonsi, Joy and Juanes, is meant to make history as the widest release ever for a Caribbean film, with over 1,000 screens across the region, from Canada to Argentina and Spain. This unprecedented achievement underscores the growing global appeal and potential of Latino cinema and Hispanic market. This "Only in Cinemas" release will happen on April 11 in the US, and during the April August window across the rest of the world.
### Unparalleled Reach and Partnerships
Capitan Avispa has forged strategic partnerships with leading theater chains and sub-distributors across Latin America and the Caribbean. This extensive network has enabled the film to reach audiences in every corner of the region, making it the first-ever Caribbean film to achieve such a wide and diverse distribution.
### Multilingual Accessibility
Capitan Avispa has also broken new ground by being the first Caribbean film to be released in four versions, with both English and Portuguese dubbing, as well as English subtitles. This multilingual approach ensures that the film can be enjoyed by audiences across the globe, further expanding its reach and impact.
### Overcoming Fierce Competition
The release of Capitan Avispa has not been without its challenges, as it has faced intense competition from large studio family films and various independent animated movies. However, the filmmakers have demonstrated their agility and strategic prowess by carefully maneuvering release dates to maximize box office returns in each territory.
### Unprecedented Success and Promotions
Capitan Avispa's potential has been nothing short of remarkable, with the film aiming for the highest profit and loss (P&L) ever for a Caribbean film. Additionally, the film has secured the largest corporate promotions for an independent film in Latin America, partnering with industry giants like Burger King and Claro.
The team is currently negotiating further local corporate promotions in key markets such as Mexico, Venezuela, Panama/Central America, Ecuador, and Chile, further solidifying the film's commercial appeal and reach.
Capitan Avispa's unprecedented achievements serve as a testament to the growing strength and potential of Latino cinema. This landmark release not only celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the region but also paves the way for future Hispanic filmmakers to reach global audiences and achieve unparalleled success.
