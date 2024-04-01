Agricultural Adjuvants Market is estimated to reach US$4.809 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.26%
The agricultural adjuvants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% from US$3.591 billion in 2022 to US$4.809 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the agricultural adjuvants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$4.809 billion by 2029.
Agriculture adjuvants assist fertilizers and pesticides in penetrating, adhering, and dispersing on plant surfaces, enhancing overall crop protection and nutrient delivery performance. They are additives that improve the effectiveness of agriculture's key inputs.
The agricultural adjuvants market is being driven by a growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices that require the efficient use of inputs such as pesticides and fertilizers, an increase in demand for improved crop protection and agricultural productivity, and the adoption of precision farming techniques.
The use of precision agriculture techniques in indoor farming has a substantial influence on the agricultural adjuvants industry. Crop management precision is critical in indoor farming, which is defined by controlled environments such as greenhouses and vertical farms. In this regard, agricultural adjuvants are vital since they improve the efficacy of agrochemicals such as insecticides and herbicides.
Adjuvants assist in getting the best results possible, and the regulated circumstances of indoor farms require the exact and efficient administration of these chemicals. Agricultural adjuvants improve the efficacy of pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides by facilitating the dispersion, coverage, and absorption of active ingredients, resulting in increased penetration into the plant cuticle and improved insect control or weed suppression.
For instance, the Plenty Compton Farm, the world's most technologically complex indoor vertical farm, made its premiere in Compton, California, in May 2023. Its one city block was utilized to produce up to 4.5 million pounds of lush greens each year. Plenty's numerous patent assets, including its revolutionary 3D vertical architecture, enable it to produce up to 350 times more per acre than a regular farm.
Spreaders and wetting agents are examples of adjuvants that assist agricultural chemicals in distributing uniformly across plant surfaces, guaranteeing consistent coverage and maximizing their efficiency. This is especially critical in foliar sprays, where complete coverage is required for pest or disease management.
For example, according to the UN, the world will need to feed 2.3 billion people by 2050, with the majority living in cities far from agricultural regions. NASA has adopted vertical farming concepts, developing its first vertical farm to solve this issue.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the agricultural adjuvants market during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2023, Croda announced AtloxTM BS-50, a delivery method intended specifically for the growing biopesticide market. The agriculture business shifted towards more ecologically friendly products, and biopesticides derived from natural components were studied intensively as a potential answer.
The global agricultural adjuvants market, based on market type is categorized into- activator adjuvants and utility adjuvants. Activator adjuvants are chemicals that improve the efficiency of pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides by increasing their penetration, absorption, or translocation inside plant tissues, resulting in better pest and disease control.
Oil adjuvants, also known as crop oil concentrations or COAs, are petroleum-based or vegetable oils that enhance the coverage, adhesion, and penetration of agricultural chemicals on plant surfaces. They act as spreaders and stickers, ensuring that insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides are evenly distributed on foliage and retained under a variety of situations.
Utility adjuvants are chemicals used in pesticide or herbicide applications to improve tank mix compatibility, reduce drift, alter spray solution pH, increase foam production, and avoid foam accumulation. They improve agricultural chemical performance, handling, and application, hence promoting effective pest management, weed control, and crop protection methods.
The global agricultural adjuvants market, based on different applications is categorized into- herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others. Herbicides used to manage weeds are strengthened by agricultural adjuvants, which improve effectiveness, coverage, and absorption, resulting in greater uptake and translocation and less competition for nutrients.
Insecticides are insecticides used to kill or repel insects that harm crops. Agricultural adjuvants improve effectiveness by improving pest absorption, resulting in better pest control and less crop loss. Adjuvants promote integrated pest control strategies.
Fungicides are pesticides used to combat fungal diseases in crops such as powdery mildew, rust, and blight. Agricultural adjuvants improve fungicide application by increasing coverage, adherence, and penetration on plant surfaces. They aid in the adhesion of fungicides to plant tissues, the penetration of fungal spores, and the provision of longer disease protection, hence adding to disease management tactics.
The US agricultural adjuvants market is predicted to rise owing to precision agriculture, Dow Chemical Company, and greater usage of agrochemicals. The emphasis on boosting agricultural production is driving more chemical use, which raises demand for adjuvants and contributes to market growth. The steadily increasing trajectory of revenue in the pesticides and agricultural chemicals industry indicates a good growth pattern for pesticides. This is expected to propel the United States agriculture adjuvant market forward throughout the forecast period.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global agricultural adjuvants market that have been covered are Croda International, The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Clariant International AG, Brandt (Cevital), Ingevity, Bayer Crop Science, and Interagro.
The market analytics report segments the global agricultural adjuvants market using the following criteria:
• By Product Types
o Activator Adjuvants
• Oil Adjuvants
• Surfactants
o Utility Adjuvants
• By Applications
o Herbicides
o Insecticides
o Fungicides
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Australia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Croda International
• The DOW Chemical Company
• Solvay S.A.
• Clariant International AG
• Brandt (Cevital)
• Ingevity
• Bayer Crop Science
• Interagro
