Three new port added to Việt Nam ICD system

VIETNAM, March 31 -

HÀ NỘI — Thạnh Phước, Nam Đình Vũ and Phú Mỹ have been added to the list of inland container depots (ICDs) in Việt Nam, which now reaches 14 in total, according to a newly-released decision by the Ministry of Transport.

The remaining 11 ports include Hải Linh, Km3+4 Móng Cái, Tân Cảng Hải Phòng, Đình Vũ, Hoàng Thành, Long Biên, Tân Cảng Hà Nam, Phúc Lộc, Tân Cảng Nhơn Trạch, Tân Cảng Quế Võ and Tân Cảng Long Bình. Most of them are located in northern cities and provinces.

The Thạnh Phước ICD located in Tân Uyên City, Bình Dương Province helps businesses transport goods between Bình Dương and other provinces and cities nationwide.

Phú Mỹ ICD in the phase 1 located in Phú Mỹ 3 industrial park, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu province covers an area of 37.8 hectares with six wharves.

Meanwhile, Nam Đình Vũ ICD in the phase 1 belongs to Đình Vũ - Cát Hải economic zone, Hải Phòng, conveniently connecting to industrial parks such as Nam Đình Vũ, Minh Phương and Deep C, Lạch Huyện International Port and many other seaports of Hải Phòng. — VNS