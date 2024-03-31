Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Size was ~USD 2,300 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , UNITED STATES, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Research Report

• As per the assessment of DelveInsight, the total prevalent cases of smoking cessation in the 7MM were 46,814,225 in 2022, out of which the US accounted for 23,145,916 cases. These cases are anticipated to decrease during the forecasted period (2023-2032).

• According to DelveInsight’s analysts, in 2022, the total number of prevalent cases of tobacco use in Japan was 20,842,435. These cases are expected to decrease at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2023–2032).

• According to DelveInsight analysis, in the US the prevalence of tobacco use is higher in males than females.

• The leading Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Companies working in the market include Achieve LifeSciences, NFL Biosciences SAS, Embera Neuro Therapeutics Inc., Axsome Therapeutics, Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Omeros Corporation, Promentis Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and others.

• Promising Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include NicVAX vaccine, Varinecline (Chantix), Cytisine, Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), Liraglutide, Bupropion, and others.

• November 2023: Loma Linda University announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Cytisine. A pragmatic, single blinded, randomized, controlled non-inferiority trial of Cytisine versus Nicotine Replacement Therapy for continuous abstinence is conducted in the government run primary health hospitals in Mongolia.

• October 2023: NFL Biosciences SAS announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for NFL-101 dose 1 amd NFL-101 dose 2. Long-term smoking cessation or reduction had been observed in thousands of patients when 1 or 2 subcutaneous injections of a desensitization treatment against tobacco allergy were taking place concomitantly with Target Quit Date (TQD). NFL Biosciences SAS developed a tobacco cessation drug candidate (NFL-101) consisting of a nicotine-free extract of tobacco proteins. According to the observations made during CESTO, a Phase I study on 24 smokers, NFL-101 appears to work by reducing cigarette appetence immediately and over a week after each injection.

• September 2023: Rebecca Ashare announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Liraglutide. This clinical research trial examines the effects of the GLP-1 receptor agonist liraglutide on smoking behavior, food intake, and weight gain. In this double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel arm pilot study, overweight and obese smokers (N=40; 20 female and 20 male) will be randomized to 32 weeks of liraglutide or placebo and undergo 8 sessions of smoking cessation behavioral counseling. Outcomes are smoking abstinence and weight change.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Overview

Nicotine/tobacco dependence is a cluster of behavioral, cognitive, and physiological phenomena that develop after repeated tobacco use and that typically include a strong desire to use tobacco, difficulties in controlling it use, persistence in tobacco use despite harmful consequences, a higher priority given to tobacco use the another activities and obligations, increased tolerance and sometimes a physical withdrawal state. The main source of nicotine is tobacco. The main means of administration are smoking pipes/cigars, chewing, and snorting fine powders. Cigarette smoking is most common both in terms of prevalence and health consequences.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Prevalent Cases

• Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Prevalent Cases by Product Type

• Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Gender-specific Cases

• Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Age-specific cases

• Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Prevalent Nicotine Dependent Cases among Cigarette Smokers

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Insights

Using nicotine sustains tobacco addiction, which causes devastating health problems, including heart disease, lung disease, and cancer. Smoking harms almost every organ of the body. Quitting smoking at any age significantly reduces the risks associated with smoking, and the vast majority of smokers in the United States indicate an interest in quitting. Quitting smoking causes strong cravings for cigarettes and symptoms such as anxiety, depression (mostly mild, but sometimes severe), inability to concentrate, irritability, restlessness, hunger, tremor, sweating, dizziness, headaches, abdominal pains, nausea, and disrupted sleep. Nicotine withdrawal symptoms tend to be most intense in the first 2–3 days of going smoke-free and then subside within 2–4 weeks. Drugs are available to reduce the symptoms of nicotine withdrawal.

AXS-05, Cytisinicline (Cytisine), and NFL-101 are expected to enter in the market during the forecast period (2023–2032). Cytisine has been used as a Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction treatment in several Central and Eastern European countries since the 1960s, is inexpensive compared to other cessation medications and has few known side effects.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Emerging Treatment Options

• Nicotine replacement therapies

• Chantix (varenicline tartrate)

• Zyban (buproprion hydrochloride)

• Off-labels (Nortriptyline, clonidine, caltrexone, and others)

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Drug Market

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward the development of novel treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Key players, such as Axsome Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences, NFL Biosciences SAS, etc., are developing therapies for the treatment of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Drugs Uptake

• Cytisinicline (cytisine) is an oral, plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is an established smoking cessation treatment approved and marketed in Central and Eastern Europe for over 20 years. Cytisiniclines dual-acting MOA specifically targets the α4β2 nicotine receptor. Its partial agonist/partial antagonist activity is believed to help reduce nicotine cravings, withdrawal symptoms, and reward and satisfaction associated with smoking. Cytisinicline has completed a Phase III study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of 3 mg cytisinicline thrice a day for a treatment duration of 42 days/6 weeks in adult smokers cytisinicline. In addition to this trial, a Phase III ORCA-3 trial, for which results were reported in May 2023, also demonstrated statistically significant cessation rates for both 6- and 12-week cytisinicline and demonstrated that cytisinicline was very welltolerated. Based on these data, Achieve expects to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US FDA for cytisinicline as an aid in treating nicotine dependence for smoking cessation in adults trying to quit cigarette smoking in the first half of 2024. If approved, cytisinicline would be the first FDA-approved, prescription treatment for smoking cessation available in the United States in nearly two decades.

• NFL-101, a patented botanical drug candidate, aims to increase the odds of quitting for smokers willing to quit. It is delivered via two simple subcutaneous injections, administered 1 week apart at a target quit date, making patient compliance a breeze. Two additional optional injections are made available to patients still not abstinent at Months 3 and 6. A Phase I/II clinical trial confirmed safety and efficacy in smokers willing and trying to quit in terms of long-term total cessation and reduction without compensatory over-smoking. The company anticipates Phase III studies to be completed in 2023 and product approval achieved by early 2024 on both sides of the Atlantic.

• EMB-001 is a patented combination of FDA-approved drugs, the cortisol synthesis inhibitor metyrapone and benzodiazepine oxazepam. It targets the stress response system as a novel approach to addiction and relapse. The innovation is based on insights into the physiologic responses to stress in addiction. EMB-001 is thought to act by mechanisms distinct from existing addiction treatments and is hypothesized to reduce the increased activity in the stress response system induced by drugs, cues, and stressors contributing to addiction relapse. It is currently under clinical investigation.

• CX-101 (a combination of naltrexone HCl and bupropion HC) is an investigational extended-release tablet being studied for smoking cessation. Currax distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including Contrave (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl approved for obesity). Currax is planning for the Phase III program, which will be built based on the Phase IIb findings and will evaluate a mixed-weight population at a fixed-dose combination of CX-101. For this, Currax has a Type C written response meeting with the US FDA.

• OMS-405 (OMS-403) is under development for the treatment of opioid, nicotine addiction, and cocaine abuse. The drug candidate targets peroxisome proliferatoractivated gamma receptor (PPAR gamma), and it was under development for the treatment of alcohol addiction. Data from clinical studies and animal models of addiction suggest that PPARγ agonists could be efficacious in treating a wide range of addictions. Two Phase II clinical trials related to the PPARγ program were completed. These studies evaluated a PPARγ agonist, alone or in combination with other agents, for the treatment of addiction to heroin and nicotine.

Scope of the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Companies- Achieve LifeSciences, NFL Biosciences SAS, Embera Neuro Therapeutics Inc., Axsome Therapeutics, Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Omeros Corporation, Promentis Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and others.

• Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Pipeline Therapies- NicVAX vaccine, Varinecline (Chantix), Cytisine, Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), Liraglutide, Bupropion, and others.

• Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Dynamics: Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Drivers and Barriers

