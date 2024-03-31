Sepsis Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 2800 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

Sepsis Market

Key Takeaways from the Sepsis Market Research Report

• According to the DelveInsight epidemiology forecast model, in 2022, there were 3,543,995 cases of sepsis recorded in the 7MM, which are expected to increase by 2034. Of all the 7MM cases, the United States accounted for the maximum share of the Sepsis population with a 55% share in its bucket making up 1,938,855 cases in 2022.

• Assessments as per the DelveInsight epidemiology forecast model, in 2022, there were 1,210,184 cases of sepsis recorded in EU4 and the UK, which are expected to increase by 2034. Of all the EU countries, Germany accounted for the maximum share of the Sepsis population with 322,020 cases in 2022.

• As per DelveInsight’s analysis, it is notable that in the 7MM, the majority of patient pool were males as compared to females whereas in the US female population dominated the Sepsis incident pool.

• The leading Sepsis Companies working in the market include La Jolla Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem, Enlivex Therapeutics, Adrenomed, Shionogi, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp., AM-Pharma, ABIONYX Pharma, Revimmune, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Promising Sepsis Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Alirocumab, Imipenem, Cilastatin and Relebactam, Cefiderocol, SBI-101, Ceftobiprole medocaril, VBI-S, and others.

• January 2024: (Abionic SA)- This is a multicenter, prospective, biomarker-result-blinded observational study evaluating immunoassay measurements of pancreatic stone protein (PSP) performed on Abionic's abioSCOPE device with the PSP assay on ICU patients at risk of sepsis as an aid in identifying sepsis.

• February 2024: (Beckman Coulter Inc.)- This study is intended to clinically verify Monocyte Distribution Width (MDW) parameter of DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer for use in early detection and risk assessment of sepsis, severe sepsis, and septic shock in critically ill patients in Emergency Department (ED). This study is also aimed to provide study supporting data for the product to be marketed in China.

Sepsis Overview

Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction that results from the body’s response to infection. If not recognized early and managed promptly, it can lead to septic shock, multiple organ failure and death. It is most frequently a serious complication of infection, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where it represents a major cause of maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality.

Sepsis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Sepsis Incident Cases

• Sepsis Severity-specific Incident Cases

• Sepsis Gender-specific Incident Cases

• Sepsis Origin-specific Incident Cases

Sepsis Market Insights

Overall, the global as well as 7MM Sepsis therapeutics market is further expected to increase accrediting the major drivers such as rising incident population, technological advancements, increased funding for new drug development and clinical trials, increasing awareness among common people, increasing research activities and upcoming therapies during the forecast period [2023-2034].

Sepsis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of Sepsis treatment market is anticipated to change during the forecast period as companies across the 7MM are diligently working towards the development of novel treatment options to combat the existing treatment based unmet needs. Key players, such as Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem SA, and others are involved actively in developing potential treatment scopes.

Sepsis Treatment Market

Sepsis treatment differs depending on the location and origin of the initial infection, the organs involved, and the amount of any damage. As soon as sepsis is detected, it should be treated as a medical emergency as swiftly and efficiently as possible. Sepsis treatment is divided into two categories: antimicrobial treatment and all-purpose supportive treatment. Today, the typical treatment for sepsis consists primarily of aiming to eradicate the focus through interventions such as interventional radiology or surgical techniques for source control, as well as the prompt administration of empirically targeted antibiotics.

Sepsis Therapies and Companies

• Alirocumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

• Imipenem, Cilastatin and Relebactam: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

• Cefiderocol: Shionogi Inc.

• SBI-101: Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc.

• Ceftobiprole medocaril: Basilea Pharmaceutical

• VBI-S: Vivacelle Bio

Sepsis Drugs Uptake

• Vivacelle Bio’s lead candidate, VBI-S is made of small particles of specific lipid called micelles and liposomes to treat hypotension. VBI-S is an intravenously injectable fluid comprised of phospholipid nanoparticles that were specifically designed to shift the biophysical properties of the ’body’s fluid volume in hypovolemic shock, due to sepsis, from non-survival to survival. In July 2019, the company announced US FDA clearance to enroll patients into a Phase IIa clinical trial of VBI-S to elevate blood pressure in subjects who have shock due to sepsis. The therapy is currently under Phase II clinical evaluation to treat hypovolemia due to sepsis/septic shock. Furthermore, the company has also intiated a Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of Hypotension in Hypovolemic Septic Shock Patients.

• Inotrem’s Nangibotide is a synthetic peptide and first-in-class TREM-1 inhibitor. Nangibotide blocks the TREM-1-mediated immune dysregulations in sterile or infectious acute inflammatory syndromes. The drug restores a balanced inflammatory response and improves outcomes, particularly in those patients with high levels of TREM-1 pathway activation. The drug is currently under Phase II for the treatment of septic shock. This lead candidate has been granted access to the EMA’s PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) scheme, and was also granted Fast-track status by the FDA for septic shock.

Scope of the Sepsis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Sepsis Companies- La Jolla Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem, Enlivex Therapeutics, Adrenomed, Shionogi, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp., AM-Pharma, ABIONYX Pharma, Revimmune, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Sepsis Pipeline Therapies- Alirocumab, Imipenem, Cilastatin and Relebactam, Cefiderocol, SBI-101, Ceftobiprole medocaril, VBI-S, and others.

• Sepsis Market Dynamics: Sepsis Market Drivers and Barriers

