"The Risk Rule"-Innovative Military Drama Exposing Gender Combat Exclusion, Premieres April 11th at LookCinemas Glendale
EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unparalleled cinematic venture, "The Risk Rule," co-written by the multifaceted LeeAnne Bauer and the seasoned Travis Land, heralds a new era of storytelling that melds the raw intensity of military life with intricate narratives of gender dynamics and corruption at the highest levels. This groundbreaking film chronicles the daring odyssey of Corporal Melissa ‘Mel’ Collins, as she embarks on her trailblazing role as the first female marine in recon, a casting decision that promises to be as impactful as the story itself.
Beneath the surface of its military veneer, "The Risk Rule" plunges into the murky waters of corruption that swirl within the halls of power. General Cezanne Kent, under the guise of mission oversight, finds his strings being pulled by Intelligence Officer Robert Chalk, a character whose murky ethics and dubious alliances spell danger for the team. Chalk’s entrenched misogyny and hidden agendas pose a particularly venomous threat to Corporal Collins.
Yet, the film transcends mere physical combat and strategic maneuvers. It navigates the tumultuous journey of Collins as she confronts and contends with her past's ghosts, fighting not just external battles but internal demons stirred by her history of abuse. Her struggle against the skepticism and barriers erected by a male-dominated bastion underscores a narrative rich in resilience and the indefatigable human spirit. "The Risk Rule" is a profound commentary on ambition, the moral compass, and the unyielding quest for justice.
LeeAnne Bauer, an actor, writer, and producer known for her dedication to developing original stories with a strong female perspective, brings a unique blend of real-world experience and creative vision to "The Risk Rule." Reflecting on the film's inception, Bauer shares, "'The Risk Rule' is a testament to the courage it takes to not only confront, but to overcome systemic barriers and personal demons. This story is for anyone who's ever faced a challenge and refused to back down. It's about finding your voice, your strength, and ultimately, your victory."
Teaming up with Bauer, Travis Land’s invaluable insights from his tenure as a marine inject the narrative with authenticity and reverence for the military's ethos and the distinct challenges faced by those within its ranks.
David M Parks, the Director of Photography, brings a visual feast that captures the essence of the film’s raw emotions and heart-pounding action. With Fahim Fazli on board as the Cultural Advisor, the film guarantees a respectful and accurate representation of diverse cultures, adding layers to its rich storytelling tapestry.
Premiere Details:
Film: The Risk Rule
Date: April 11, 2024
Time: Red Carpet Premiere at 6:30pm, with screening at 7:30pm
Location: LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale
Ticket Link: https://mini.ticketbud.com/the-risk-rule
NoHo CineFest Film Festival - Mini CineFest: Auditorium 4
Q&A with filmmakers and cast following the screening
For further information and press inquiries, please contact: leeanne.p.bauer@gmail.com
About the Filmmakers:
LeeAnne Bauer and Travis Land bring a unique blend of real-life military insight and creative storytelling to “The Risk Rule,” merging personal experiences with fictional narratives to challenge perceptions and highlight the valor of women in combat roles. Their partnership reflects a commitment to stories that resonate with truth, empowerment, and the relentless pursuit of equality.
