Berlin / Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3002179
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dan Bohnyak
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/31/2024 0000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Garden St., Williamstown
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jade Houston
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Kenneth Deuso
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an address on Garden Street in Williamstown for a reported family fight. Investigation revealed, Jade Houston, 27 of Northfield, VT, assaulted a subject she had a prior relationship will. The investigation also showed Houston damage property owned by Kenneth Deuso. Houston was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/1/2024 1230 hours
COURT: Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.