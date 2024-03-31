Berlin / Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3002179

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dan Bohnyak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191





DATE/TIME: 3/31/2024 0000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Garden St., Williamstown

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/Unlawful Mischief





ACCUSED: Jade Houston

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:





VICTIM: Kenneth Deuso

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an address on Garden Street in Williamstown for a reported family fight. Investigation revealed, Jade Houston, 27 of Northfield, VT, assaulted a subject she had a prior relationship will. The investigation also showed Houston damage property owned by Kenneth Deuso. Houston was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/1/2024 1230 hours

COURT: Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.