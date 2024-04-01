Western Region Captive Insurance Conference Roundup
Tulsa Program Includes Session Led by Three Insurance Commissioners
The hallmark of a quality conference is its speakers, and this year’s Western Region Captive Insurance Conference has an amazing mix of talented speakers.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organizers of the Western Region Captive Insurance Conference (WRCIC) are excited to unveil the exceptional lineup of events and speakers for this year's conference, set to take place from April 15 to 17, 2024, at The Tulsa Club Curio Collection by Hilton in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
— Renea Louie, Chairwoman of WRCIC from Pro Group Captive Mgmt Svc
A highlight of the conference will be an evening at the renowned Philbrook Art Museum and gardens, featuring a special cultural performance led by Osage Native American artist, Yancy Red Corn. Red Corn, celebrated for his contributions to the Emmy-nominated film, Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), promises to deliver a memorable experience for conference attendees.
Adding to the prestige of the event, three distinguished commissioners from the Western Region Captive Insurance Conference will grace the April 16th meeting with their insights and visions. Commissioner Scott Kipper of Nevada, Commissioner Chlora Lindley-Myers, and Commissioner Glen Mulready of Oklahoma will collectively engage in a captivating fireside chat, offering invaluable insights into the captive insurance industry and the future.
The conference boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including keynote addresses from Oklahoma Commissioner Glen Mulready and Mike Breeze, author of "Beyond S.M.A.R.T., In Business, Success Happens from Achieving Goals, not just setting them." Attendees can also participate in the entry-level session, Captives 101, tailored for those new to or considering captives.
Renea Louie, Chairwoman of Western Region Captive Insurance Conference, from Pro Group Captive Management Services, expressed her enthusiasm for this year's conference, citing Tulsa as an exceptional host city enabling a unique and special experience for attendees.
Monday's events include a golf tournament, Captives 101 session, and an opening networking session. Continuing Education Credits will be available for many sessions, provided by The International Center for Captive Insurance Education (ICCIE), and CEU.
The conference provides a collaborative platform for professionals across the captive insurance industry to share ideas, discuss challenges, and gain insights. State board and membership meetings will also be held onsite throughout the week. Registration will be open for a few more days and all are encouraged to register for those eager to be part of this dynamic conference and the latest developments in captive insurance.
For more information and registration, visit WRCIC 2024 Annual Conference. Gain visibility for your brand through sponsorship opportunities by visiting here.
