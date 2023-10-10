Celebrity Chef David Burke comes to Thriv Expo
Celebrity Chef David Burke comes to Thriv Expo on October 15 at the Atlantic City Convention Center
We immediately recognized the value in participating in Thriv Expo. There’s so much life left to live, let’s figure out how to take advantage of it together.”ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thriv Expo is coming to Atlantic City, NJ for a weekend that is full of fun and inspiration for baby boomers and gen Xers thinking about how you want to spend your time and energy now. The experience includes a mix of energizing, motivating, intriguing, humorous, educational, and supportive programming, and entertainment, covering:
• Activities and entertainment
• Financial options and issues
• Health and wellness
• Relationships and community
• Travel, leisure and hobbies
For those who want to write their next chapters—celebrating and looking forward
Thriv Expo is a resource for people like you who are looking to flourish through the next phases of life. We reach people who are dynamically aging from 45 years and up, moving on, who are making choices and spending money.
“We have packed two days full for people who want to explore new ideas, make new connections, and have fun,” says Martha Donato, CEO, Founder and President of MAD Event Management, which is co-hosting the event. “Here you’ll find inspiration for how you want to spend your time and energy now, and information you need to make choices for your future.”
Bringing something special to Atlantic City, NJ
Today’s adults are living longer and healthier than previous generations. Midlife is the time to enjoy all life has to offer. It is also time to take care of yourself and have fun. Bringing the event to Atlantic City exposes the community to a huge audience of enthusiastic like-minded people. The organizers of Thriv, MAD Event Management, are pleased to announce that celebrity chef David Burke will join the program on October 15 to share his wisdom and have some fun.
“We immediately recognized the value in participating in Thriv,” said David Burke, celebrity Chef. “My belief that the years we have left should be spent enjoying life in all its forms is the basis for my interest in what the MAD team is putting together for Thriv. There’s so much life left to live, let’s figure out how to take advantage of it together.”
Interested in attending or exhibiting? Visit www.Thriv.live
About Thriv Expo
Thriv is a supportive community offering connections with like-minded people and access useful information for those ready for new adventures, evolving with changing circumstances, seeking to enhance life today, and who are writing their next chapters. MAD Event Management is a founding partner, deeply involved in the creation of Thriv. It is an all-purpose event planning and production company whose principal owners have over 60 years of experience producing large-scale conventions, conferences and tradeshows around the country www.madeventmanagement.com
About Visit Atlantic City
Visit Atlantic City is a 501(c)(6) organization formed and funded as a public-private partnership by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) to create economic development through conventions, sporting events, film production and group tourism. Visit Atlantic City focuses on three primary objectives: sales, marketing and services.
For complete Atlantic City tourism and convention information, visit www.visitatlanticcity.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
