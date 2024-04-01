Bradlyn J. Matican of Insight Cipher Accounting Announces Free Adult Financial Literacy Workshops in Monticello, NY
Insight Cipher Hosts Free Financial Literacy Workshops for Monticello CommunityMONTICELLO, NY, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Cipher Accounting, a premier accounting firm led by award-winning accountant Bradlyn J. Matican, is proud to introduce a series of free Adult Financial Literacy Workshops. Aimed at empowering the local community with essential financial knowledge, these workshops are hosted at The Black Library in Monticello, NY, a respected local 501(c)(3) organization.
With over 14 years of experience in the accounting industry and a background as CFO for companies with revenues up to 8 figures, Bradlyn J. Matican brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to these workshops. Insight Cipher Accounting is renowned for its comprehensive range of services, including CFO Services, Financial Planning and Analysis, Tax Planning, Strategic Advisory, and Comprehensive Bookkeeping. These services are designed to support the financial health and growth of small businesses and individuals alike.
The Adult Financial Literacy Workshop series is divided into three parts, each covering crucial aspects of personal and business finance:
- Part 1: Banking, Budgeting, and Borrowing
- Part 2: Starting a Business, and the Responsibilities of a Business Owner
- Part 3: Investing in Your Retirement, happening on Wednesday, April 3rd, at 6 PM
These workshops are structured to provide attendees with practical knowledge and tools for managing their finances more effectively. By covering topics from basic banking and budgeting to the complexities of starting and managing a business, and planning for retirement, the series offers valuable insights for individuals at any stage of their financial journey.
Bradlyn J. Matican's initiative reflects a commitment to enhancing financial literacy in the community, providing a calm and safe environment that encourages learning and engagement. Bradlyn emphasizes the importance of financial literacy as a vital skill influencing all life aspects, stating that the workshops are designed to clarify financial concepts and assist participants in establishing a strong foundation for their financial future.
Following the success of the initial series, Insight Cipher Accounting plans to extend these free workshops to other communities that could benefit from improved financial literacy. This initiative is part of the firm's broader mission to contribute positively to the community's financial well-being.
The workshops have already garnered positive feedback, with participants appreciating the opportunity to learn and ask questions in an inclusive setting. For more information about the Adult Financial Literacy Workshops and other services offered by Insight Cipher Accounting, please visit https://insightcipher.com/.
About Bradlyn J. Matican and Insight Cipher Accounting:
Bradlyn J. Matican, an accomplished accountant and business financial strategist, leads Insight Cipher Accounting in Monticello, New York. The firm specializes in offering tailored accounting solutions, including CFO services, tax planning, and financial advisory, to support the growth and success of small businesses and individuals.
