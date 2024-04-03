BuyParchment.com Offers New Discount for Returning Customers
WE ARE THE PAPER PLUG!”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**
— Trey Vogel
Huntington Beach, CA - BuyParchment.com proudly announces its position as the leading provider of premium parchment paper products. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, BuyParchment.com guarantees a price match or beat policy.
As the exclusive authorized direct wholesaler of Black Label Paper® parchment, BuyParchment.com caters to the specialized needs of industrial cannabis extraction labs. Our parchment is meticulously designed to meet the rigorous demands of these labs, accommodating freeze dryers, vacuum ovens, and pneumatic heat presses with ease. By sourcing directly from the manufacturer, BuyParchment.com ensures top-notch quality while eliminating unnecessary costs associated with brokers and distributors.
"Culinary businesses and chefs alike trust BuyParchment.com for their baking parchment paper needs," said Trey Vogel, President at BuyParchment.com. "Our wholesale direct pricing model allows us to pass on significant savings to our customers without compromising on quality."
With over nine years of industry experience, BuyParchment.com has cultivated a direct relationship with our parchment mill, guaranteeing consistency and reliability in every product. This direct partnership enables us to offer competitive pricing and unparalleled value to our clients and customers.
To celebrate our commitment to excellence and to express our gratitude to our loyal patrons, BuyParchment.com is offering an exclusive discount code. Customers can enjoy a 20% discount on orders of $50 or more by using the code "20off" at checkout.
Experience the BuyParchment.com difference today and discover why we are the preferred choice for discerning customers across industries.
About BuyParchment.com
BuyParchment.com is the premier destination for high-quality parchment paper products. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, BuyParchment.com offers premium parchment paper solutions for industrial cannabis extraction labs, culinary businesses, and chefs. With over nine years of industry experience, BuyParchment.com is committed to delivering unbeatable quality and value to its customers. Visit BuyParchment.com to learn more.
Trey Vogel
BuyParchment.com
+1 949-237-2595
info@buyparchment.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram