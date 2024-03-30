PM attends ground-breaking ceremony for Hòn Thơm marine entertainment complex

VIETNAM, March 30 - KIÊN GIANG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the Hòn Thơm marine tourism, resort and entertainment complex in Phú Quốc city, the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang on March 30.

The 310-hectare complex will be built with total investment of some VNĐ50 trillion by Sun Group, featuring a water park, a theme park, an aquarium, an opera house, and an ecological resort. It will be developed into a tropical paradise with various kinds of tropical trees to be planted.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Chính hailed Phu Quoc’s robust development in the past years, asking the province to pen suitable policies to mobilise resources to ensure the island’s sustainable development, social security and security-defence.

He recognised Sun Group’s contributions to making tourism an economic spearhead of the island, and expressed his hope that the group will continue its efforts and develop its projects in line with the Party’s policies and State’s regulations, giving a helping hand to assure social welfare and branch out the country’s cultural industry. — VNS