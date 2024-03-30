Submit Release
State Landmarks Lit for Transgender Day of Visibility

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation declaring March 31, 2024 Transgender Day of Visibility, celebrating the trans community in New York State and across the country. The Governor also announced that New York State landmarks will be lit light pink, white and light blue tomorrow, March 31, in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility.

“Today we celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility by acknowledging the contributions that members of the transgender community have made in New York State and across the country,” Governor Hochulsaid. “I am proud of the strength transgender New Yorkers display every day and want to make one thing clear: you are always welcome in New York. You are loved.”

The landmarks to be lit in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility include:

  • One World Trade Center
  • Kosciuszko Bridge
  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
  • State Education Building
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
  • Empire State Plaza
  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
  • Niagara Falls
  • Albany International Airport Gateway
  • Lake Placid Olympic Center
  • MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
  • Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
  • Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

