Submit Release
News Search

There were 428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,935 in the last 365 days.

VNDirect expects to resume operation on April 1

VIETNAM, March 30 - HÀ NỘI — The system of VNDirect Securities Corporation is expected to start again on April 1 after a week of disruption due to a data breach, according to the company's statement. 

VNDirect is completing procedures with the information security management agency to officially connect with the two stock exchanges, which is expected to be completed today.

In a late-night announcement on March 27, VNDirect confirmed that while system restoration is still underway, investor information has been securely safeguarded.

The securities firm is also drafting new policies to address and compensate for the inconveniences encountered by customers during the trading downtime.

VNDirect has successfully restored its system on March 27 and is currently conducting a comprehensive system review and evaluation to ensure the utmost security for investors engaging in trading activities with the company.

On March 24, VNDirect's entire system suffered a cyberattack, resulting in the temporary unavailability of the trading platform. Despite the efforts by VNDirect's technology team, the extensive data infrastructure requires additional time for reconnection.

As a result, today marks the sixth day that the securities company has been off the market. — VNS

You just read:

VNDirect expects to resume operation on April 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more