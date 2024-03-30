VNDirect expects to resume operation on April 1

VIETNAM, March 30 - HÀ NỘI — The system of VNDirect Securities Corporation is expected to start again on April 1 after a week of disruption due to a data breach, according to the company's statement.

VNDirect is completing procedures with the information security management agency to officially connect with the two stock exchanges, which is expected to be completed today.

In a late-night announcement on March 27, VNDirect confirmed that while system restoration is still underway, investor information has been securely safeguarded.

The securities firm is also drafting new policies to address and compensate for the inconveniences encountered by customers during the trading downtime.

VNDirect has successfully restored its system on March 27 and is currently conducting a comprehensive system review and evaluation to ensure the utmost security for investors engaging in trading activities with the company.

On March 24, VNDirect's entire system suffered a cyberattack, resulting in the temporary unavailability of the trading platform. Despite the efforts by VNDirect's technology team, the extensive data infrastructure requires additional time for reconnection.

As a result, today marks the sixth day that the securities company has been off the market. — VNS