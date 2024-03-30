California Brokerage Hosts Q1 2024 "The Future Of Real Estate" Bootcamp to Empower Industry Professionals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”) recently hosted its highly anticipated Q1 2024 "The Future Of Real Estate" 1-Day Bootcamp, gathering real estate professionals from across the industry to equip, encourage, and empower them for success in today's dynamic market.
The event, held on March 28, 2024, provided attendees with invaluable insights, strategies, and resources to navigate the post-NAR settlement landscape and thrive in the ever-evolving real estate industry. Featuring a lineup of expert speakers and interactive sessions, the bootcamp focused on empowering agents to adapt to market shifts, leverage new opportunities, and deliver exceptional service to their clients.
“Our team stands out as a brokerage that prioritizes the success and satisfaction of all parties involved in the real estate process. With a focus on innovation and excellence, we provide exclusive and proprietary benefits tailored to the unique needs of home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents alike. For home buyers, we offer access to off-market properties, personalized financing assistance, and a satisfaction guarantee ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish. Sellers benefit from our ability to generate multiple cash offers, expert negotiation strategies, and a promise to sell their home at 100% of the asking price or pay the difference,” said Lori Hintz, manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “Additionally, our real estate agents receive ongoing training, support, and access to exclusive resources, empowering them to thrive in today's competitive market. We are committed to delivering exceptional results and ensuring the success of all our clients and agents.”
Highlights of the bootcamp included:
• A Legal Townhall on the NAR settlement, featuring special guest speaker Attorney Gov Hutchinson, Assistant General Counsel of the California Association of REALTORS®. Hutchinson provided attendees with invaluable insights into the proposed settlement agreement and its potential impact on the industry.
• Exclusive training sessions and workshops covering topics such as negotiation strategies, marketing tactics, and client relationship management.
• Networking opportunities for real estate professionals to connect, share best practices, and build valuable relationships within the industry.
"Our Q1 2024 bootcamp was a tremendous success, and we're thrilled to have had the opportunity to bring together real estate professionals from across the industry," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we are committed to providing our agents with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to thrive in today's competitive market."
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”) is a leading real estate brokerage dedicated to providing exceptional service and results for home buyers and sellers. With a team of experienced agents and a commitment to innovation and excellence, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty helps clients achieve their real estate goals with confidence.
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and its upcoming events, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
