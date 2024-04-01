5th Annual Blue Water Film Festival Honors Maude Barlow and Announces Grand Jury and Audience Award Winners

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Annual Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) announced this year’s juried award winners at the Closing Night Award Ceremony at the UC San Diego Park & Market on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The festival, held from March 21-24, screened over 40 feature, short and animated films.

“This year’s festival was sparked by a call of acclaimed animated environmental filmmakers with truly compelling stories about our aquatic life and the environment,” said Greg Reitman, Festival Director. “We are honored to showcase some of the best animated environmental content around the globe.”

BWFF Film Awards

Global Guardian Award
Maude Barlow, UN Water Activist

Grand Jury Best Short Film
WINNER: “Slaves to Water” directed by Bertrand Loyer

Best Cinematography
WINNER: “Whale Nation” by Cinematographer Nedjma Berder

Audience Award
WINNER: “PLSTC” directed by Laen Sanches

The opening night reception and screening was led with opening remarks by Julie Duhaut-Bedos of The French Consulate showcased Jean-Albert Lievre feature film, “Whale Nation'' at the MOPA - Museum Of Photography in Balboa Park. The Vistal Bar & Restaurant at the Intercontinental Hotel hosted the inaugural filmmaker’s brunch where $15,000 in prizes were given to attending filmmakers including support from HP, GoPro, Patagonia, and FilmIc Pro.

BWFF is grateful for the support of Kutnick Foundation; Walter Munk Foundation, California Marine Sanctuaries Foundation; Media Partners Animation Magazine, Discover Magazine, Le Film Francais, Local Umbrella Media, Nautilus Magazine, US Sailing Association, The Faces of San Diego; Consulate Partners Austrian Consulate, Canadian Consulate & The French Consulate; Blue Wave Partners HP, La Croix, Wildcoast Costa SalvaJe, Patagonia Cardiff in the Sea, Shore Buddies; Hotel Partners Inn By The Sea, Del Mar Beach Hotel and the Hilton San Diego/Del Mar; Blue Community Partners GoPro, Koala Eco, Image Pro Graf, Generaciones Asociadas, Chlorophyll Water, UNA-San Diego; Blue Signature Partners Blue Mind, Charlotte’s Web, Maui Loa, Eco Bags, FilmIc Pro, Ego Id Media, Frame Shop, Stream2Sea, Mermaid Winery, Repurpose, Votemo, Shearwater, Ticketsauce, Scripps Alumni Network, Scripps Oceanographic Institute; Location Partners UCSD Park & Market, Pacific Sotheby’s, MOPA San Diego, Vistal Bar & Restaurant, Mangelsen Nature Gallery, Patagonia Cardiff in the Sea, La Jolla Riford Public Library, Encinitas Community Room, Encinitas Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts and the San Diego community support of local arts supporters.

About Blue Water Film Festival
Founded in 2020, the Blue Water Film festival celebrates the United Nations World Water Day, March 22nd. The Blue Water Film Festival takes place in San Diego, home to the Scripps Oceanographic Institution. The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is about our Blue Planet; the festival purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. About 50% of all film selections are non- US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting cross-cultural understanding through film. BWFF is an official 501(c)(3) non-profit. Learn more at bluewaterfilmfestival.org.

About the Blue Water Institute
The year-round Blue Water Institute’s purpose is to innovate for water-based solutions and to develop the next set of environmental filmmakers for industry change. Blue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet and the need to nurture the next generation of environmental filmmakers. The Institute is driven by its environmental programs that discover, innovate and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world.

Maude Barlow Global Guardian acceptance speech

About

Founded in 2020, the Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) celebrates UN – World Water Day, every March 22nd and promotes San Diego, California as a hub for marine science, naval exploration and an epicenter for environmental storytelling. BWFF’s year round screening, panels, and events help to cultivate a burgeoning family-based, environmental and military community in San Diego and around the world. BWFF was founded by Greg Reitman to bridge the world of environmental activism and storytelling. It profiles a variety of events including film premieres and screenings, educational panels, high-level networking, social gatherings, and culminates with the Blue Water Awards show.

https://www.bluewaterinstitute.org

