5th Annual Blue Water Film Festival Honors Maude Barlow and Announces Grand Jury and Audience Award Winners

About

Founded in 2020, the Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) celebrates UN – World Water Day, every March 22nd and promotes San Diego, California as a hub for marine science, naval exploration and an epicenter for environmental storytelling. BWFF’s year round screening, panels, and events help to cultivate a burgeoning family-based, environmental and military community in San Diego and around the world. BWFF was founded by Greg Reitman to bridge the world of environmental activism and storytelling. It profiles a variety of events including film premieres and screenings, educational panels, high-level networking, social gatherings, and culminates with the Blue Water Awards show.

https://www.bluewaterinstitute.org