5th Annual Blue Water Film Festival Honors Maude Barlow and Announces Grand Jury and Audience Award Winners
This year’s festival was sparked by a call of acclaimed animated environmental filmmakers with truly compelling stories about our aquatic life and the environment.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Annual Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) announced this year’s juried award winners at the Closing Night Award Ceremony at the UC San Diego Park & Market on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The festival, held from March 21-24, screened over 40 feature, short and animated films.
“This year’s festival was sparked by a call of acclaimed animated environmental filmmakers with truly compelling stories about our aquatic life and the environment,” said Greg Reitman, Festival Director. “We are honored to showcase some of the best animated environmental content around the globe.”
BWFF Film Awards
Global Guardian Award
Maude Barlow, UN Water Activist
Grand Jury Best Short Film
WINNER: “Slaves to Water” directed by Bertrand Loyer
Best Cinematography
WINNER: “Whale Nation” by Cinematographer Nedjma Berder
Audience Award
WINNER: “PLSTC” directed by Laen Sanches
The opening night reception and screening was led with opening remarks by Julie Duhaut-Bedos of The French Consulate showcased Jean-Albert Lievre feature film, “Whale Nation'' at the MOPA - Museum Of Photography in Balboa Park. The Vistal Bar & Restaurant at the Intercontinental Hotel hosted the inaugural filmmaker’s brunch where $15,000 in prizes were given to attending filmmakers including support from HP, GoPro, Patagonia, and FilmIc Pro.
About Blue Water Film Festival
Founded in 2020, the Blue Water Film festival celebrates the United Nations World Water Day, March 22nd. The Blue Water Film Festival takes place in San Diego, home to the Scripps Oceanographic Institution. The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is about our Blue Planet; the festival purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. About 50% of all film selections are non- US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting cross-cultural understanding through film. BWFF is an official 501(c)(3) non-profit. Learn more at bluewaterfilmfestival.org.
About the Blue Water Institute
The year-round Blue Water Institute’s purpose is to innovate for water-based solutions and to develop the next set of environmental filmmakers for industry change. Blue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet and the need to nurture the next generation of environmental filmmakers. The Institute is driven by its environmental programs that discover, innovate and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world.
